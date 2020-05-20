Maximus XII Formula M.2 bandwidth help... PIC inside

I'm getting ready to assemble this 10900K / Asus Maximus Formula combo and am having a question on which m.2 slot to use for my nvme drive, and which slot to use for my m.2 sata based drive. For the nvme m.2 obviously I do not want to take any bandwidth away from the pcie 16 slot for my gpu, so im confused as to which slot to use according to the manual. The diagram is hard for me to understand. Can someone please take a sec and see if they understand which m.2 slot to use for the nvme drive so it wont take lanes away from my gpu, and which slot to use for my sata based m.2 where it wont effect my gpu either??!! I dont care at all about the onboard sata ports...... Really appreciate someones time on this matter!