Maximus IV GENE-Z in a FT03b!? No way! [*bandwidth cap warning*]

EDIT 4DEC2020: I found some of the old pictures, and reuploaded them to [H]. Imageshack is no more.Soooo.... It's time for a storyAll pics are mine, these took a LONG time to upload, lol. And properly manually thumbnail to the size I like. If a pic doesn't load up, press F5.Today, I received a Maximus IV GENE-Z in the mail... and the following is what happened immediately after:------However, like all stories, let's start from the beginning. BTW, if you are in here for OC results, I suck at OC. So there are none. I'm bone stock. i7 2600k put to waste, here.This is my current USB issue. There are another 4 devices begging to be plugged in. And all 6 are taken on my P8H67-I Deluxe (purchased to wait for Maximuxs IV GENE-Z).Storage solution. SSD. HDD. HDD. C300 128GB power thereI am VERY glad for the fan filters. Very much so. There is a lot more dust than meets the eye, here.Current setup. The CPU HSF is a Scythe Shuriken Rev.B with the HSF mounting arms slightly bent to give more clearance to the GPU (because of the backplate on my GPU). This is indeed a mITX board in a mATX caseLeft - GTAP13 at full blast. Right - AX850 (Seasonic X-850 platform) at... BAMF mode?0273.JPG - this picture is lost to timeBetter lighting pic.Better lighting V2. I *did* cull a lot of redundant pics. So the remaining are the less redundant.0276.JPG - this picture also lost to time. I culled a number of what I thought were redundant images off of my storage drive a while backThe meat and gravy of this post. Its also conveniently this arrived on today - when I don't have work in the morning0277.JPG - same story with this image*box automagically disappears*peak-a-boo.Replacement fiends...The mini, and the micro. BTW, the mini has faster 1866C9 SODIMMsA closer look. Despite speculation, I cannot find space for a SSD under that southbridge HS.FINALLY, a SLI cable that ASUS forgot to bundle with the P8P67-M ProNo CF cable is fine - most AMD GPU past 100usd come with one, anyways. SLI bridge... must have.The white USB cable is for ASUS ROG Connect, which reassigns one of the ten USB ports (yes!! 10!!!) on the back I/O so you can plug in your motherboard to another computer, to allow (afaik) UEFI level overclocking and settings tweaking.... while the computer is on!hmmm.... the X-Fi 2 is missing it's little cover sticker. Not that I careAgain, the ASUS bundled cables include no *non 90degree* cablesPlease!! At least one!!G.Skill Sniper 1600 CAS9 1.25V. My other kit is on loan to a friend, so I got to wait for it to come back before I can get a full 16GB crammed in thereASUS even thought of resell purposes!! The Back I/O cover plate is stored with a bag that has a resealable top. So no cutting needed; no shredded back I/O plate cover bags.Backside shot. The eVGA Superclock backplate is already mounted at the time of this pic, so... I'm sorrycooler fits!!No PCIe slot clearance issue... (btw, the HS is a rebadged Polaris HSF - sealed sides is it's main design attribute).Another side.technically, the previous pic was the "backside" pic.Well... there are4 sides to a square...No mobo HS clearance issues.I think no fan clearance issues, if installed (I don't install since it would interfere with my case - but the mobo & RAM seem fine if one was installed).DOF experimentation...Removing DOF...Installing the mobo into the case. All three 120mm fan (one more in that angled bracket on the lower right) are GTAP13 fans. I dunno if I want to swap them out with GTAP15 and let the mobo control them... (have them here, just need motivation). Previously, they were all running at a wired 12V, since the recently vacated mITX mobo only had two fan headers...'nother pic. I have a lot of bandwidth wasting pics. BTW, you probably already know, but you can click on the pics for fullsize direct pics. And by now, now, you already know a lot of the fullsize ones are blurry in some areasI DO NOT suck at taking pictures! I simply do not!! (I was told denying everything helps).ASUS Engineer who thought of this... I *wub* U!You are so awesome! This allows for the semi passive push pull of the FT03 case to be fully utilized. Also allows for push pull HSF setups to work. Or one fan on HSF, and one exhausting from the case. Both are controlled via the same UEFI fan control setting.July 4th coming up. For those of us in the USA, it means Independence Day! Also, that's a glowing power button on the mobo. Not a fire.0300.JPG - so I cannot really say lost to time, if I'm the one who deleted them.UEFI default screen. I love ASUS for defaulting to advanced screen0301.JPG - I've also been reading my old post back, was I really that cringey back then?memory and PCIe allocation tab...0302.JPG - Also gone.Power on by PS/2 KB and Mouse options exist. Just I fail at taking monitor pics... BTW, I set to 1/10th second shutter, F7.1 aperature, Nikon D3100 with the stock kit lens... for most of these pictures. A majority have okay lighting, thankfully. I was eyeballing based off of the D3100's LCD, which is severely lacking compared to my U2711, lol.0303.JPG - I'm surprised I deleted this oneThe specific LAN chip utilized on this mobo. Intel 82579. The default Windows 7 SP1 driver set does not include even a generic driver for this. So... heads up on that little driver.That is all, [H]!!I'll try to answer all questions possible. Thank you very much!-Jeremy Shaw (I have creative username -.-).i7 2600kMaximus IV GENE-ZGTX580 1.5GB8GB 1600 C9 1.25V128GB C300Two 2TB WD Green HDDsFT03bAX850U2711Blackwidow UltimateASUS wired OEM mouse (doesn't come with the mobo).