max storage for laptop with Intel i5-1250P CPU - why impossible to search out

I just got a Lenovo laptop with the minimal 250 GB of NVMe storage, and bought a 2 TB Samsung 970 NMVe drive. I replaced the factory NVMe drive with the Samsung 970, and it worked.Lenovo's website offered models with up to only 1 TB capacity. I saved a ton of money his way. Now I'm wondering if I should have gotten a 4 TB NVMe drive, but.....The "but" is that I am "butting" my head against the wall trying to find out if this CPU would support say a 4 TB or even 8 TB NVMe drive.As an ordinary mortal, I don't have the Google skills to dig up the answer to my question.All I can say is that who ever would have thunk it a few years ago to replace a mechanical drive with solid state components that give you much better performance, lighter system weight, and reduced battery drain.