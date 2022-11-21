max storage for laptop with Intel i5-1250P CPU - why impossible to search out

I just got a Lenovo laptop with the minimal 250 GB of NVMe storage, and bought a 2 TB Samsung 970 NMVe drive. I replaced the factory NVMe drive with the Samsung 970, and it worked. (y) Lenovo's website offered models with up to only 1 TB capacity. I saved a ton of money his way. Now I'm wondering if I should have gotten a 4 TB NVMe drive, but.....

The "but" is that I am "butting" my head against the wall trying to find out if this CPU would support say a 4 TB or even 8 TB NVMe drive.:banghead: As an ordinary mortal, I don't have the Google skills to dig up the answer to my question.

All I can say is that who ever would have thunk it a few years ago to replace a mechanical drive with solid state components that give you much better performance, lighter system weight, and reduced battery drain.
 
Put your model info into somewhere with an upgrade tool. Crucial's should work. You don't need to buy their drive, but it should tell you which of their drives are compatible. I wouldn't expect NVMe to have capacity limitations though --- if your laptop can boot from NVMe, I'd expect any size to run in it. The industry hopefully learned from the many many limits and workarounds of IDE and , GPT partition tables use 64-bits logical block addresses, and I'm pretty sure NVMe does too. That should last us many years, and by the time we get there, we might be willing to go beyond 512-byte sectors, maybe even beyond 4k sectors.
 
