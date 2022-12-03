Matx board "in" ITX case silliness

I am currently running a 10700K on a strix z490-i "in" a lian-li pc-q33 itx case.

the Q33 has a horizontal motherboard

"in" gets quotes because I am running the case without the top, front, and side panels.

because I am running four 3.5" harddrives, using up all the sata sockets on the board, and they will NOT fit inside the case.



I have 5 more drives I want to plug in to this system.



I got a M.2 adapter that has 5 sata sockets to take care of this, but the strix board has a silly M.2 mounting scheme that makes using the card ... difficult.



it occurs to me that a Matx board will bolt onto the four Q33 mounting holes and only require a LITTLE cutting of the case in one spot.



leaving the 'bottom' pci slots hanging out unsupported.

I do not see a big problem with this, I am NOT going to be putting a 4090 into the bottom slot, there will not be a load on the unsupported span of motherboard.



a z590-M board will give me more memory capability, 4 sticks, a pci4 M.2 socket, and much happier use case for the M.2 to sata adapter.



is there a obvious silly thing I am missing that makes this a dumb thing to do ?