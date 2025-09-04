Matrix.org homeserver grinds to a halt after RAID meltdown

erek
Engineers wrangle 55 TB restore and traffic replay as millions of messages queue up
“Matrix has become increasingly important in recent years as public and private sector organizations seek to reduce their dependency on centralized messaging services that might not meet sovereignty or privacy requirements. The Matrix.org outage, while embarrassing, serves to highlight that a decentralized approach can protect users from whoopsies on the part of those who run the service.”
Source: https://www.theregister.com/2025/09/03/matrixorg_raid_failure/