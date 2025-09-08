Mathematicians Find GPT-5 Makes Critical Errors in Original Proof Generation

erek
"GPT-5 overlooked an essential covariance property easily deducible from provided documents. The researchers compared the experience to working with a junior assistant needing careful verification. They warned AI reliance during doctoral training risks students losing opportunities to develop fundamental mathematical skills through mistakes and exploration."
Source: https://science.slashdot.org/story/...-critical-errors-in-original-proof-generation
