Mathematical Proof Debunks the Idea That the Universe Is a Computer Simulation

I just think it's weird we live on a planet that is the only place we can detect life (and strangely the only place we find alien life as well, if you believe those folks)



And this planet with the only known life on it has a moon that is much larger and much closer than it should be for a moon/planet of its size (this odd, large, close moon is also coincidentally in the perfect place and the perfect size to create total solar eclipses for its planet)



This planet with the only known life and odd moon also happens to be in a singular star system when most star systems are binary+ systems



This odd solar system with this odd planet with this odd moon just also oddly happens to intersect with the Cosmological Axis of Evil/the hot and cold halves of the universe (odd that the universe has a hot and cold half in the first place, nonetheless that it intersects with our very own solar system out of the entire universe)



Could be a million coincidences coincidentally coincidence'd one after the other, coincidentally



Or we could be in the middle/the focus of a big SimCity map



That's before we even get to things like the double slit experiment and the quantum eraser experiment, which one could almost interpret as a type of resource management/differed rendering/etc