Mathematical Proof Debunks the Idea That the Universe Is a Computer Simulation

"Consequences of Undecidability in Physics on the Theory of Everything

General relativity treats spacetime as dynamical and exhibits its breakdown at singularities‎. ‎This failure is interpreted as evidence that quantum gravity is not a theory formulated {within} spacetime; instead‎, ‎it must explain the very {emergence} of spacetime from deeper quantum degrees of freedom‎, ‎thereby resolving singularities‎. ‎Quantum gravity is therefore envisaged as an axiomatic structure‎, ‎and algorithmic calculations acting on these axioms are expected to generate spacetime‎. ‎However‎, ‎Gödel’s incompleteness theorems‎, ‎Tarski’s undefinability theorem‎, ‎and Chaitin’s information-theoretic incompleteness establish intrinsic limits on any such algorithmic program‎. ‎Together‎, ‎these results imply that a wholly algorithmic “Theory of Everything’’ is impossible‎: ‎certain facets of reality will remain computationally undecidable and can be accessed only through non-algorithmic understanding‎. ‎We formalize this by constructing a “Meta-Theory of Everything’’ grounded in non-algorithmic understanding‎, ‎showing how it can account for undecidable phenomena and demonstrating that the breakdown of computational descriptions of nature does not entail a breakdown of science‎. ‎Because any putative simulation of the universe would itself be algorithmic‎, ‎this framework also implies that the universe cannot be a simulation‎."

https://science.slashdot.org/story/...ea-that-the-universe-is-a-computer-simulation
 
Cannot understand this of course, but I feel they add some non-intrensic element to the we are in a simulation to make it falsifiable

Since it is impossible to simulate a complete and consistent universe, our universe is definitely nota simulation.

Who say the subjective universe is complete and consistent ? we cannot even see the end if we try to zoom out of its smaller if we zoom in and many things appear to us as being probability of happening or not, same goes to limit the simulating machine to a Turing-algorithmic one
 
maybe until Quantum when a roll of the dice yields all answers simultaneously and instantaneously
 
My real concern is that we still know so little about the universe. I don’t think it’s a simulation, but to declare that it requires non-algorithmic understanding at this stage is… premature. There are some things we’ve barely figured out in the past few decades.
 
"Drawing on mathematical theorems related to incompleteness and indefinability, we demonstrate that a fully consistent and complete description of reality cannot be achieved through computation alone," explains Dr. Mir Faizal, Adjunct Professor with UBC Okanagan's Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science. "It requires non-algorithmic understanding, which by definition is beyond algorithmic computation and therefore cannot be simulated. Hence, this universe cannot be a simulation."
TL;DR "It can't be a simulation because I don't know how to do that yet" 🙄

Edit: Plus I like the using of math to show it isn't math 🤷
 
Last edited:
I just think it's weird we live on a planet that is the only place we can detect life (and strangely the only place we find alien life as well, if you believe those folks)

And this planet with the only known life on it has a moon that is much larger and much closer than it should be for a moon/planet of its size (this odd, large, close moon is also coincidentally in the perfect place and the perfect size to create total solar eclipses for its planet)

This planet with the only known life and odd moon also happens to be in a singular star system when most star systems are binary+ systems

This odd solar system with this odd planet with this odd moon just also oddly happens to intersect with the Cosmological Axis of Evil/the hot and cold halves of the universe (odd that the universe has a hot and cold half in the first place, nonetheless that it intersects with our very own solar system out of the entire universe)

Could be a million coincidences coincidentally coincidence'd one after the other, coincidentally

Or we could be in the middle/the focus of a big SimCity map

That's before we even get to things like the double slit experiment and the quantum eraser experiment, which one could almost interpret as a type of resource management/differed rendering/etc
 
i was tempted to share this other article,

1761880333178.png

https://www.newsweek.com/comet-3i-atlas-alien-spacecraft-hypothesis-avi-loeb-perihelion-10958784
 
Let's arrest everyone who wins a lottery. The chances of winning are so low every single one of them is clearly cheating.
 
Who wins A lottery? Or wins 50 lotteries consecutively in a row? There's a bit of a difference (and the odds compound astronomically more and more with each coincidence/lottery winning you pile on).....

Yeah that one I myself even think is just a bunch of BS (the main guy behind it Avi Loeb has already done this like 3 or 4 times already with different rocks in the sky, he's a grifter IMO)
 
