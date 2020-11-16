Mates, need 5g advice.

Taco has 4g LTE phone from Verizon wireless. I've seen they offer 5g plans now. Should taco consider upgrading? Is it worth the hassle? How is penetration vs tried nd tested 4g? Is the service in wooded areas nd buildings worse or better? Also congestion..Also throttling, is it just as bad? Taco is experiencing heavy throttling all the time on prepaid(peasant) plan.Thank you!!