Matching Epic, Microsoft is slashing what it takes from developers to 12%

Microsoft is reducing the cut it takes from PC games sold on its store from 30 percent down to 12 percentThe reduction comes into effect on August 1st and will mean that Microsoft takes the same cut of revenue as Epic—something which it's been using since the launch of the Epic Game Store to try and entice developers...Valve still takes the standard 30 percent cut of games sold on Steam, reduced to 25 percent when sales hit $10 million and then 20 percent after $50 million...