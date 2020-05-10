Massive performance reduction since installing an ASRock Z390 Taichi.

I've been experiencing stutters, frame drops, and all around sluggishness in games and general OS tasks since switching to this ASRock board. I have tried everything I can think of including countless combinations of BIOS settings and a complete format and reinstall. Even while writing this the constant stutters have frozen input and ignored commands from the mouse and keyboard numerous times. The system is stable. At first I thought it could be a DPC Latency issue, but LatMon results are comparable to my previous MSI board.



Are there known issues with this motherboard? My system is quickly becoming unusable and I can think of no further troubleshooting to try.