Massive open world first person RPG in development: Wayward Realms

The idea is that everything you do can be its own algorithmic spanner in the works of the game world’s systems, dynamically crafting bespoke experiences that – should it all come together – we’re yet to really see in the medium. Le Fay wants the world to be unthinkably reactive. “When you’re a GM and you’re building an adventure, there’s a process in your mind,” Le Fay says. “The steps you go through, the things you look up and the way you go about it can all be simulated by a computer. It’s difficult and it takes time, but it’s doable.”



When we talk about how this emergent style of play might manifest in-game, Le Fay demonstrates a sequence of events that starts with one of the great failings of most RPGs: enemy AI. “If there are like 20 enemies and you killed 19 of them and there’s one left, why’s he still fighting when he’s clearly not going to win?” Le Fay muses. “They should have some idea of self-preservation, maybe live to fight another day and learn from the encounters.”