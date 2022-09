Massive open world first person RPG in development: Wayward Realms

Their game, The Wayward Realms, will have certain similarities to Daggerfall. Set across a vast archipelago, it too will use procedural generation to create hundreds of cities nestled in diverse environments whose architecture and topographies reflect their place in the world. The map itself will be handcrafted, but much within will be procedural.One of the valid criticisms of Daggerfall – and procedural generation as a whole – is that it can be soulless, lacking the human touch that shapes the most memorable places in the best RPG games . It’s one thing to procedurally generate some trees to pad out the landscape (even Hidetaka Miyazaki admitted to doing so in the tightly designed Elden Ring), but it’s another thing entirely to outsource buildings, cities, even entire questlines to algorithms.But Wayward Realms’ Technical Director, Julian Le Fay, says that AI generation can do a whole lot more than it used to.“You don’t want to just have a bunch of houses, rotate them, change colours and slap them in there. That’s boring,” Le Fay tells me. “Our algorithm will go further. Cities should be shaped by things like climate, the history of the area, war, conflict, disease, commerce, and – very importantly – poverty level.”The lore of the world, which is very much handwritten, will also affect the algorithm, helping it create cities with culturally and regionally appropriate architecture, peoples, and social circumstances.Being a fantasy RPG, The Wayward Realms will offer plenty of opportunities for the player to have an impact on the world. But rather than just relying on scripted consequences based on whether you make one dialogue choice or another, there will be something akin to an AI DnD-style dungeon master that reacts to each action that you specifically take.