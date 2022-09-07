Massive open world first person RPG in development: Wayward Realms

peppergomez
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 15, 2011
- Messages
- 1,244
.Under the direction of Ted Peterson and Julian LeFay, lead developers of the team behind the original Elder Scrolls, Arena and Daggerfall, OnceLost Games is creating a new open-world fantasy RPG where choice and consequence are experienced on a scale never attempted before.
Their game, The Wayward Realms, will have certain similarities to Daggerfall. Set across a vast archipelago, it too will use procedural generation to create hundreds of cities nestled in diverse environments whose architecture and topographies reflect their place in the world. The map itself will be handcrafted, but much within will be procedural.
One of the valid criticisms of Daggerfall – and procedural generation as a whole – is that it can be soulless, lacking the human touch that shapes the most memorable places in the best RPG games. It’s one thing to procedurally generate some trees to pad out the landscape (even Hidetaka Miyazaki admitted to doing so in the tightly designed Elden Ring), but it’s another thing entirely to outsource buildings, cities, even entire questlines to algorithms.
But Wayward Realms’ Technical Director, Julian Le Fay, says that AI generation can do a whole lot more than it used to.
“You don’t want to just have a bunch of houses, rotate them, change colours and slap them in there. That’s boring,” Le Fay tells me. “Our algorithm will go further. Cities should be shaped by things like climate, the history of the area, war, conflict, disease, commerce, and – very importantly – poverty level.”
The lore of the world, which is very much handwritten, will also affect the algorithm, helping it create cities with culturally and regionally appropriate architecture, peoples, and social circumstances.
Being a fantasy RPG, The Wayward Realms will offer plenty of opportunities for the player to have an impact on the world. But rather than just relying on scripted consequences based on whether you make one dialogue choice or another, there will be something akin to an AI DnD-style dungeon master that reacts to each action that you specifically take.
The idea is that everything you do can be its own algorithmic spanner in the works of the game world’s systems, dynamically crafting bespoke experiences that – should it all come together – we’re yet to really see in the medium. Le Fay wants the world to be unthinkably reactive. “When you’re a GM and you’re building an adventure, there’s a process in your mind,” Le Fay says. “The steps you go through, the things you look up and the way you go about it can all be simulated by a computer. It’s difficult and it takes time, but it’s doable.”
When we talk about how this emergent style of play might manifest in-game, Le Fay demonstrates a sequence of events that starts with one of the great failings of most RPGs: enemy AI. “If there are like 20 enemies and you killed 19 of them and there’s one left, why’s he still fighting when he’s clearly not going to win?” Le Fay muses. “They should have some idea of self-preservation, maybe live to fight another day and learn from the encounters.”