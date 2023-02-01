Massive Intel Arc GPU Driver Update Claims 10% to 77% Gains

Hoping for even more as time goes"Intel Graphics today released the latest version of the Arc GPU Graphics Drivers. Version 101.4091 adds support for the iGPUs of 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake-P" mobile processors. The Intel Arc Control software now supports a standalone desktop mode. Among the handful issues fixed with this release, an application crash noticed in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide during the character-selection screen on Arc discrete GPUs, has been fixed. For the iGPUs of Intel Core processors (11th Gen and later), the drivers fix color/display corruption issues with Need for Speed Unbound and Battlefield 2042; and an intermittent application crash issue with Total War: Warhammer III. Grab the driver from the link below.