Massive DOSBox update, Windows 95/98 and 3DFX Voodoo emulation with DOSBox-Pure

A truly incredible update as now the operating systems themselves are being fully emulated with the power of 3DFX Voodoo graphics: https://github.com/schellingb/dosbox-pure
Cannot wait to see the huge variety of old-school games that people are going to try out. There are probably an enormous collection of Win95/98 games that just don't work properly on modern systems that now look to have a legitimate method to play them.
