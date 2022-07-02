Massive DOSBox update, Windows 95/98 and 3DFX Voodoo emulation with DOSBox-Pure

A

atarumoroboshi18

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 9, 2013
Messages
188
A truly incredible update as now the operating systems themselves are being fully emulated with the power of 3DFX Voodoo graphics: https://github.com/schellingb/dosbox-pure

Cannot wait to see the huge variety of old-school games that people are going to try out. There are probably an enormous collection of Win95/98 games that just don't work properly on modern systems that now look to have a legitimate method to play them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top