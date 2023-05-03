Massive AMD Zen 5 IPC gain of 25%+ reported as leak alleges increased L1 cache and revamped L3 cache for Ryzen 8000 CPUs

erek
Granite Ridge incoming
“One of the biggest changes that AMD’s Zen 5 processors are rumored to feature is the revamped cache structure. Paul claims that the Zen 5 CPUs will pack a larger L1 cache but, unlike his past assertions of a larger L2 cache, the L2 cache is expected to remain the same as Zen 4 at 1 MB. Interestingly, Paul suggests that AMD could be internally testing SKUs with bigger L2 caches which is something that AdoredTV also recently alleged. The L3 cache could be a “Ladder” cache shared among the CPU cores.
Finally, although the leaker posits that AMD did consider upping the core count of the Ryzen 8000 processors, the desktop Zen 5 chips will top out at 16 cores/32 threads.
As always, leaks and rumors should never be taken as gospel, so we’ll have to wait and see what AMD Zen 5 brings to the table when it releases next year.”
Source: https://www.notebookcheck.net/Massi...ed-L3-cache-for-Ryzen-8000-CPUs.713355.0.html
