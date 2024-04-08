MASSIVE 61.44TB SSD Puts Puny Hard Drives to Shame

"This massive SSD makes hard drives look like dinosaurs. At 61.44TB, the Solidigm D5-P5336 is a NVMe SSD with twice the capacity of most other high capacity drives. We review the drive and take it for a ride in the Cybertruck to see how it handles the edge.Note: Solidigm provided the review sample."

1712606017912.png

1712606032759.png



View: https://youtu.be/qwEadkoyIX4


Source: https://www.servethehome.com/solidigm-d5-p5336-61-44tb-ssd-review-hard-drives-lost/
 
sfsuphysics said:
240 TBW guarantee... I kid I kid, I do see its about 1000 full write cycles

I do wonder if this is "one drive" or a series of drives crammed into one enclosure
If you’ve ever been “fortunate” enough to crack open an E1.L (Ruler) cartridge then you are met with a long ass board just slathered in memory chips and controllers.

If it’s multiple logical drives you would be hard pressed to know where one ends and another begins. But it looks like one giant physical unit.
1712608473592.png

1712608490696.png


That one is an older intel 8TB unit, but they are all relatively similar looking on the inside.
 
Wonder if these monsters will create a glut of second hand 7-15TB drives from datacenters in the near future. That is an incredible amount of data on a single device. Coming from SME size companies it's humbling what the big datacenters can consume yet want for more. 20-25 years ago I was buying roughly the same equipment as the big guys. Now a single component in a single server can do more than everything I have in my datacenter.
Single Dell R7625 2U server:
192 cores (2x 96 core Epyc)
976 TB storage (16x61TB E3.S)
3 TB of memory (12x256 GB modules)
800 gbps networking (2x Nvidia ConnectX7 MCX755)
 
Big datacenter’s tend to lease their hardware, easier to account for costs and repairs then fall under warranty and then you can get options from HP and Dell for custom firmware and driver support. It also opens up clear upgrade cycles, but that also means the vendor recoups the hardware afterwards and they get to handle the scrapping and recycling. Which removes high calibre hardware from the second hand market which drives more sales of entry level servers with attached support services.

So sadly it’s unlikely to result in many popping up on the market.
 
Wow they crammed a bunch of QLC chips into one box! Amazing! And it's only $6400! </monotone>

I have 4+2x3TB NVME drives in my current PC. I think I'll wait until a 16TB drive comes out for a reasonable price before bothering. Generally more interested in what Seagate is doing over there with their 240TB monstrosities. Which, it's kind of funny that this article gets posted on here after the Seagate article.

I'm not sure if I'm interested in QLC at all. I was also hesitant about buying TLC rather than MLC. Lo and behold, here comes the day when TLC is going to get more premium... next thing you know, there'll be PLC? And then HLC? And then OLC.
 
Lol's erek's title has me thinking "Hulk smash." Thanks for the entertainment. ;)

Wow 61TB - hopefully they get the costs down. 25W for a hard drive is cooking.
 
GotNoRice said:
Drives that are stupid expensive aren't particularly impressive IMO. Get it down to a realistic cost per TB, and only then does it become noteworthy.

For the price of this thing, I'd rather just get a PCIe riser card and load it up with high quality Samsung drives, example: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1876...es-21-m2-ssds-168-tb-of-nand-at-up-to-31-gbps
Apparently the 61.44TB model was only $3800 when it came out, which would put it at $61.85 per TB. That is under the $80 per TB the 990 Pro 4TB is currently selling for. Cheapest I can find the Solidigm for now is $6,334 for the U.2 form factor version, which is $103.09 per TB.
The issue is that these Solidigm drives are actually using PLC NAND in pseudo QLC mode (pQLC), not QLC as the paid review in the OP says. PLC is known to have error correction issues.

https://www.techpowerup.com/ssd-specs/solidigm-d5-p5336-61-tb.d1777
1712669799191.png
 
I was about to say my first thought was that didnt seem like a terrible price for what it was size wise. Thanks for mathing it out!.

Because it isn't a ridiculous price per tb, it does have the capability to push manufactures hopefully to start moving on larger size drives.
 
Armenius said:
They're launching a 16 SSD version for $1,800 some time soon. The preorder page for it says "Early March 2024."
View attachment 646590

Enterprise pricing for a product that doesn't work well in enterprise systems, though.
https://www.storagereview.com/review/apex-storage-x21-review-the-roaring-twenty-ones
Dont get me wrong, I love the idea which would almost eliminate any nvme ssd woes, I just don't like the idea of spending $100 per space as a premium to have more ssd usage. Granted I realize I'm not the target audience for this but still. Oh well I still got 3 free m.2 slots anyways in case ssd prices come back down
 
I love the idea of it, too, but why so expensive? Is it the PCI-E switch? Over $700 for the switch they use, so it's a big factor, but where does the rest of the money go? The card doesn't have its own processor or DRAM that could add to the cost. I also understand the premium material used in the PCB and how thick it is, but how much can it cost to print it?
 
