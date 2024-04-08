MASSIVE 61.44TB SSD Puts Puny Hard Drives to Shame

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,847
"This massive SSD makes hard drives look like dinosaurs. At 61.44TB, the Solidigm D5-P5336 is a NVMe SSD with twice the capacity of most other high capacity drives. We review the drive and take it for a ride in the Cybertruck to see how it handles the edge.Note: Solidigm provided the review sample."
View: https://youtu.be/qwEadkoyIX4
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/solidigm-d5-p5336-61-44tb-ssd-review-hard-drives-lost/
View: https://youtu.be/qwEadkoyIX4
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/solidigm-d5-p5336-61-44tb-ssd-review-hard-drives-lost/