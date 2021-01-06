massage chair for use at computer desk?

T

talluser021

n00b
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
2
Hi all,

Is it possible to find a Swedish/Shiatsu massage chair that one would be able to sit in for ~12hrs/day, 7 days a week, and work at a multimonitor computer workstation? Ideally it would be comfortable to sit in even while the massage function is not on.

Thanks for your input.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top