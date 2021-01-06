massage chair for use at computer desk?

talluser021
n00b
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2021
- Messages
- 2
Hi all,
Is it possible to find a Swedish/Shiatsu massage chair that one would be able to sit in for ~12hrs/day, 7 days a week, and work at a multimonitor computer workstation? Ideally it would be comfortable to sit in even while the massage function is not on.
Thanks for your input.
Is it possible to find a Swedish/Shiatsu massage chair that one would be able to sit in for ~12hrs/day, 7 days a week, and work at a multimonitor computer workstation? Ideally it would be comfortable to sit in even while the massage function is not on.
Thanks for your input.