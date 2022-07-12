Mass Effect: LE free with Prime + many more good games

CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2008
Messages
1,318
Get Mass Effect : LE free with Prime. It's a Origin key + Need For Speed: Heat and Grid Legends is also available for Origin.

On Amazon's Games app, you can also get Star Wars: Republic Commando, Jedi Knight : Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast : Jedi Knight II

All are available till 7-13-22, get them now while you can!

https://gaming.amazon.com/home
 
C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 8, 2016
Messages
5,523
Mass Effect.... I knew it was coming for a few weeks. But I had been waiting for a sale on it previously. Amazon just paid for 3/4 of my yearly prime sub. 👍
 
