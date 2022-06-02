Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (coming to PC)

polonyc2 said: I'm way more excited to play the Spider-Man games on PC versus the Uncharted Collection...mainly because I never played the Spider-Man games...if Sony released all 4 Uncharted games on PC then maybe I'd feel different but only releasing Uncharted 4 along with Lost Legacy feels like a missed opportunity Click to expand...

I'd like to give Uncharted a try more personally because I never played the IP. And want to play one of the games before watching the movie.But Last of Us 1/2 and Uncharted were my most anticipated PS games with Spider-man coming in second. So I am excited to get these confirmed so soon.Now Horizon Forbidden West is what I really want but I think that will come late 2023.