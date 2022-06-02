Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (coming to PC)

G

GoldenTiger

polonyc2 said:
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered– State of Play June 2022 Announce Trailer I PC Games

Coming to PC on August 12th...

Oh boy, suddenly glad I never got around to playing it on my ps4 I bought to play it with (as well as a few other ps4 games at the time that are no longer exclusive like god of war, and as a spare Blu player). Yes!
 
F

Flogger23m

Very excited, I wanted this one. Shame Miles Morales is coming later in Fall, but that isn't so bad.

Now that makes me wonder when Uncharted is coming. I had assumed that was the next game. Maybe they are having additional issues porting it over.
 
D

Derangel

This will be a great excuse to replay Spider-man. I’d been thinking about playing it again but now I’ll wait until the PC release is out. Same with Miles. Even if they don’t give the game any graphical updates it will be great to be able to play it at 60fps with all the settings dialed up.
 
P

polonyc2

I'm way more excited to play the Spider-Man games on PC versus the Uncharted Collection...mainly because I never played the Spider-Man games...if Sony released all 4 Uncharted games on PC then maybe I'd feel different but only releasing Uncharted 4 along with Lost Legacy feels like a missed opportunity
 
scojer

scojer

Spider-Man is an amazing game, I recently played it and got the platinum trophy. It's a blast, and it's just a nice relaxing game too. Just web slinging around, especially way up high, they made it amazing.
 
P

polonyc2

scojer said:
Spider-Man is an amazing game, I recently played it and got the platinum trophy. It's a blast, and it's just a nice relaxing game too. Just web slinging around, especially way up high, they made it amazing.
Arkham City was also really fun for that reason...using the grapnel boost and gliding around high above the city
 
F

Flogger23m

polonyc2 said:
I'm way more excited to play the Spider-Man games on PC versus the Uncharted Collection...mainly because I never played the Spider-Man games...if Sony released all 4 Uncharted games on PC then maybe I'd feel different but only releasing Uncharted 4 along with Lost Legacy feels like a missed opportunity
I'd like to give Uncharted a try more personally because I never played the IP. And want to play one of the games before watching the movie.

But Last of Us 1/2 and Uncharted were my most anticipated PS games with Spider-man coming in second. So I am excited to get these confirmed so soon.

Now Horizon Forbidden West is what I really want but I think that will come late 2023.
 
Z

ZodaEX

polonyc2 said:
I'm way more excited to play the Spider-Man games on PC versus the Uncharted Collection...mainly because I never played the Spider-Man games...if Sony released all 4 Uncharted games on PC then maybe I'd feel different but only releasing Uncharted 4 along with Lost Legacy feels like a missed opportunity
You counted wrong there's 5 Uncharted games.
 
B

Blade-Runner

I would welcome the opportunity to replay Uncharted 1 to 3 in glorious 3440x1440 at 100 fps. All great games, although no 3 is the weakest.

Difficulty wise they may not be very challenging on k/m without dialling up the difficulty to the highest level.
 
P

polonyc2

ZodaEX said:
Wrong. There isn't a PSP Uncharted game.
Golden-Abyss.jpg
 
