Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (coming to PC)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered– State of Play June 2022 Announce Trailer I PC Games
Coming to PC on August 12th...
Woot! Now I wont need a PS5 eventually either .the sequel Miles Morales is also officially coming to PC in Fall 2022
https://blog.playstation.com/2022/06/02/marvels-spider-man-series-is-coming-to-pc/
Spider-Man is an amazing game, I recently played it and got the platinum trophy. It's a blast, and it's just a nice relaxing game too. Just web slinging around, especially way up high, they made it amazing.
I'm way more excited to play the Spider-Man games on PC versus the Uncharted Collection...mainly because I never played the Spider-Man games...if Sony released all 4 Uncharted games on PC then maybe I'd feel different but only releasing Uncharted 4 along with Lost Legacy feels like a missed opportunity
5.5. There is a PSP Vita games too.
what does ping me mean?
Quoting any post will send the OP a notification.Quoting my user ID which sends me a notification.
Quoting any post will send the OP a notification.