Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PC)

Flogger23m said: Sony has made it clear that they're targetting Asian markets outside of Japan with this PC push. Click to expand...

Flogger23m said: Those are markets where consoles don't do very well. No doubt they're eyeing American/European/Australian markets as well, but their main growth and sales potential seems to be in Asia. And if I recall Sony is going to try and decrease the time difference between PS5 and PC ports going forward once they work through their back log of ports. Click to expand...

Flogger23m said: Makes a lot of sense really. It is easy money, and they're not selling much consoles in places like Taiwan anyways. Click to expand...

How did they make that clear? You have a source to back up that claim? With China essentially banning games, and Russia being hit with embargoes, that doesn't leave much of a market outside of South Korea. Afaik games are only big in india as far as coinfarming goes. So what market would that be that warrants this focus?They cannot even satisfy western demand for PS5s. So at this point they can't do much but look for the PC market for extra revenue, wherever it may come from.I really don't get why do you think this is done with Asia as a target. I've seen nothing that would suggest that. Taiwan is a tiny market, which probably isn't even a blimp on their big picture.