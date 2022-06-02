Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PC)

CaptainClueless

I just received my copy of Miles Morales for PS5 YESTERDAY. And of course I already unwrapped it and registered the PSN code for Spider Man Remastered. Dammit!!!
 
BeavermanA

Wow, that pretty much seals the deal that I'll not buy a PS5 ever. Know a lot of PS games are coming to PC or at least plausible rumors, but didn't expect this one.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I hope the first one will also come to PC. Wasn't really feeling the Miles Morales game.
 
vegeta535

This should of been a packaged deal for $50. Miles Morales feels like a DLC more then a standalone game. They going to grab $50 for each game out of people I am sure.
 
polonyc2

I'm surprised Sony is releasing both Spider-Man games on PC within a few months...I thought they would have released the first game, waited 8-12 months and then released Miles Morales...maybe they'll release Spider-Man 2 in 2023 on PS5 and PC simultaneously?
 
vegeta535

polonyc2 said:
I'm surprised Sony is releasing both Spider-Man games on PC within a few months...I thought they would have released the first game, waited 8-12 months and then released Miles Morales...maybe they'll release Spider-Man 2 in 2023 on PS5 and PC simultaneously?
Don't expect simultaneous releases with PC. They want people to buy on PS5. Where they get the 30% cut instead of giving Valve the 30% cut.
 
polonyc2

vegeta535 said:
Don't expect simultaneous releases with PC. They want people to buy on PS5. Where they get the 30% cut instead of giving Valve the 30% cut.
but will releasing it on PC at the same time really eat into PS5 sales?...probably not by much
 
Blade-Runner

vegeta535 said:
It is more about losing the 30% cut and giving it to Steam.
Is that cut really that much of an issue given steam keys are available from multitudes of resellers? I honestly cannot remember the last game I bought directly from steam.
 
Flogger23m

vegeta535 said:
Don't expect simultaneous releases with PC. They want people to buy on PS5. Where they get the 30% cut instead of giving Valve the 30% cut.
Yeah I expect that to be the case. A year of exclusivity. We're going to see some rapid releases as they try and get all of their older games on PC. Once they've caught up, I assume it will be a year (maybe 6 months in some cases) for newer games. Horizon Forbidden West has no PC release date but it is somewhat confirmed if I recall due to some leaked info about the port.
 
chameleoneel

Flogger23m said:
Yeah I expect that to be the case. A year of exclusivity. We're going to see some rapid releases as they try and get all of their older games on PC. Once they've caught up, I assume it will be a year (maybe 6 months in some cases) for newer games. Horizon Forbidden West has no PC release date but it is somewhat confirmed if I recall due to some leaked info about the port.
Horizon Forbidden West was part of the Geforce Now games leaked by the Nvidia hack. Despite the fact Geforce Now is a game streaming platform: The leak has been proven to also mean actual PC ports, by multiple games which have released, since.

complete list of games leaked, can be seen here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeak..._medium=Search&utm_name=Bing&utm_content=PSR1
 
Dion

Dion

Good too see Sony starting to realize more platforms = more $..

I have no plans to buy a PS5.. But I will buy there games.. I support this..
 
Blade-Runner

chameleoneel said:
Horizon Forbidden West was part of the Geforce Now games leaked by the Nvidia hack. Despite the fact Geforce Now is a game streaming platform: The leak has been proven to also mean actual PC ports, by multiple games which have released, since.

complete list of games leaked, can be seen here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeak..._medium=Search&utm_name=Bing&utm_content=PSR1
Also recently confirmed by an alleged leaker:

https://exputer.com/news/playstation/playstation-studios-alleged-pc-ports/
 
polonyc2

chameleoneel said:
Horizon Forbidden West was part of the Geforce Now games leaked by the Nvidia hack. Despite the fact Geforce Now is a game streaming platform: The leak has been proven to also mean actual PC ports, by multiple games which have released, since.

complete list of games leaked, can be seen here:
https://www.reddit.com/r/GamingLeak..._medium=Search&utm_name=Bing&utm_content=PSR1
the fact that the Spider-Man games weren't part of the leak might call that list into question...plus they had a bunch of dates wrong in an earlier leak...Tsushima was said to release this past February, Uncharted Collection in March...now that Sony is porting their games over it's easy to just put together a list of their most popular games and say it's coming to PC...they probably are at some point

Horizon Zero Dawn came out in 2017 (PC release 2.5 years later)...Spider-Man came out on PS4 in 2018 (PC release 4 years later)...God of War came out in 2018 (PC release almost exactly 4 years later)...so it's not like Sony is releasing their big new AAA games really quickly on PC...it's years later when console sales have dried out...they are obviously trying to drum up interest in the upcoming new game so people will buy a console (God of War: Ragnarok, Forbidden West, Spider-Man 2 etc)
 
chameleoneel

polonyc2 said:
the fact that the Spider-Man games weren't part of the leak might call that list into question...plus they had a bunch of dates wrong in an earlier leak...Tsushima was said to release this past February, Uncharted Collection in March...now that Sony is porting their games over it's easy to just put together a list of their most popular games and say it's coming to PC...they probably are at some point

Horizon Zero Dawn came out in 2017 (PC release 2.5 years later)...Spider-Man came out on PS4 in 2018 (PC release 4 years later)...God of War came out in 2018 (PC release almost exactly 4 years later)...so it's not like Sony is releasing their big new AAA games really quickly on PC...it's years later when console sales have dried out...they are obviously trying to drum up interest in the upcoming new game so people will buy a console (God of War: Ragnarok, Forbidden West, Spider-Man 2 etc)
The leak has proven itself with multiple games, from different companies. Not only Sony. No reason to call it into question.

I think it's really easy to assume that Sony's plans( and other publishers) are always changing and Nvidia's list is therefore also changing. The leak was awhile ago. Simple as that.
 
polonyc2

chameleoneel said:
The leak has proven itself with multiple games, from different companies. Not only Sony. No reason to call it into question.

I think it's really easy to assume that Sony's plans( and other publishers) are always changing and Nvidia's list is therefore also changing. The leak was awhile ago. Simple as that.
yes but my point was that since Sony released Horizon Zero Dawn on PC it's obvious they will be releasing more of their games on PC...so anyone can put together a list of their most popular games and say it's coming to PC because they eventually will...so if Ghost of Tsushima comes out 3 years from now does that mean the list was correct?...I'm going to write my own list and put Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok as coming to PC...eventually my list will be correct
 
Derangel

polonyc2 said:
yes but my point was that since Sony released Horizon Zero Dawn on PC it's obvious they will be releasing more of their games on PC...so anyone can put together a list of their most popular games and say it's coming to PC because they eventually will...so if Ghost of Tsushima comes out 3 years from now does that mean the list was correct?...I'm going to write my own list and put Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok as coming to PC...eventually my list will be correct
What point are you trying to make here? Nvidia confirmed that the bloody list was real already, they just tried to downplay it as being "speculative". In the time since it's pretty obvious that there is more than simple "speculation" going on.
 
M76

M76

polonyc2 said:
.they are obviously trying to drum up interest in the upcoming new game so people will buy a console (God of War: Ragnarok, Forbidden West, Spider-Man 2 etc)
Drum up interest for a console they still can't keep in stock? Nah.
 
polonyc2

Derangel said:
What point are you trying to make here? Nvidia confirmed that the bloody list was real already, they just tried to downplay it as being "speculative". In the time since it's pretty obvious that there is more than simple "speculation" going on.
they can't confirm it if they said it's speculative...those are 2 different things...Sony PS games are coming to PC, they have confirmed it but all these lists of leaked games are silly because the dates are wrong, titles are missing etc
 
polonyc2

M76 said:
Drum up interest for a console they still can't keep in stock? Nah.
so it's a coincidence that they released Zero Dawn, God of War and the two Spider-Man games on PC close to when the next game is due on PS5?...Forbidden West was supposed to come out sooner and delayed due to COVID...Spider-Man 2 doesn't have an official release date but Miles Morales is due on PC in Fall 2022- meaning it could be November/December...so it's not crazy to think that SM2 could be released within the first 6 months of 2023
 
Derangel

polonyc2 said:
they can't confirm it if they said it's speculative...those are 2 different things...Sony PS games are coming to PC, they have confirmed it but all these lists of leaked games are silly because the dates are wrong, titles are missing etc
Nvidia confirmed that the leak came from them. They tried to downplay it by saying the games on it were simply "speculative". Dates are irrelevant. That shit changes constantly, especially these days. Again, I don't know what point you are trying to make here. It's a real leak, from a real company, and it's been pretty accurate so far. Why are you so fucking insistent on proving it wrong?
 
polonyc2

Derangel said:
Nvidia confirmed that the leak came from them. They tried to downplay it by saying the games on it were simply "speculative". Dates are irrelevant. That shit changes constantly, especially these days. Again, I don't know what point you are trying to make here. It's a real leak, from a real company, and it's been pretty accurate so far. Why are you so fucking insistent on proving it wrong?
the leak obviously came from Nvidia...but no they didn't confirm the games were legit which is my point...you're using the words 'trying to downplay it' based on your opinion...how is the list accurate when it came out over a year ago and it got 2 out of 11 or so games right (1 of those 2 still hasn't been released)...like I said if you wait long enough of course most of those games will come to PC as they are some of the biggest PS games

right now it's wishful thinking from PC fanboys...Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok are coming to PC...you heard it here first
 
Derangel

polonyc2 said:
the leak obviously came from Nvidia...but no they didn't confirm the games were legit which is my point...you're using the words 'trying to downplay it' based on your opinion...how is the list accurate when it came out over a year ago and it got 2 out of 11 or so games right (1 of those 2 still hasn't been released)...like I said if you wait long enough of course most of those games will come to PC as they are some of the biggest PS games

right now it's wishful thinking from PC fanboys...Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok are coming to PC...you heard it here first
Why are you ignoring all the non-Sony games it's been right about?
 
polonyc2

Derangel said:
Why are you ignoring all the non-Sony games it's been right about?
now you're completely changing the subject...we were talking about Sony console games coming to PC, not multi-platform games from Capcom or Square Enix which always come to PC
 
Flogger23m

M76 said:
Drum up interest for a console they still can't keep in stock? Nah.
Sony has made it clear that they're targetting Asian markets outside of Japan with this PC push. Those are markets where consoles don't do very well. No doubt they're eyeing American/European/Australian markets as well, but their main growth and sales potential seems to be in Asia. And if I recall Sony is going to try and decrease the time difference between PS5 and PC ports going forward once they work through their back log of ports.

Makes a lot of sense really. It is easy money, and they're not selling much consoles in places like Taiwan anyways.
 
chameleoneel

polonyc2 said:
the leak obviously came from Nvidia...but no they didn't confirm the games were legit which is my point...you're using the words 'trying to downplay it' based on your opinion...how is the list accurate when it came out over a year ago and it got 2 out of 11 or so games right (1 of those 2 still hasn't been released)...like I said if you wait long enough of course most of those games will come to PC as they are some of the biggest PS games

right now it's wishful thinking from PC fanboys...Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok are coming to PC...you heard it here first
From the total list of all plublishers with games leaked, it got 11 or 12 games correct. Some of those games were about as much of a surprise as you can get, nowadays. Some of those games were officially revealed----only this past week. Its an old-ish leak (September), which continues to prove itself.
 
M76

M76

polonyc2 said:
so it's a coincidence that they released Zero Dawn, God of War and the two Spider-Man games on PC close to when the next game is due on PS5?...Forbidden West was supposed to come out sooner and delayed due to COVID...Spider-Man 2 doesn't have an official release date but Miles Morales is due on PC in Fall 2022- meaning it could be November/December...so it's not crazy to think that SM2 could be released within the first 6 months of 2023
All conjecture. If that was their goal they could've delayed the PC release of HZD, but they didn't.

It doesn't make sense anyway. Drum up interest in console games by hinting that they'll come to PC? Nope, the more I think of it, the less sense it makes.

Sony put their hand in the gravy jar and now can't get it out. It has nothing to do with drumming up interest for games coming later on a non existent console.
 
M76

Flogger23m said:
Sony has made it clear that they're targetting Asian markets outside of Japan with this PC push.
How did they make that clear? You have a source to back up that claim? With China essentially banning games, and Russia being hit with embargoes, that doesn't leave much of a market outside of South Korea. Afaik games are only big in india as far as coinfarming goes. So what market would that be that warrants this focus?
Flogger23m said:
Those are markets where consoles don't do very well. No doubt they're eyeing American/European/Australian markets as well, but their main growth and sales potential seems to be in Asia. And if I recall Sony is going to try and decrease the time difference between PS5 and PC ports going forward once they work through their back log of ports.
They cannot even satisfy western demand for PS5s. So at this point they can't do much but look for the PC market for extra revenue, wherever it may come from.
Flogger23m said:
Makes a lot of sense really. It is easy money, and they're not selling much consoles in places like Taiwan anyways.
I really don't get why do you think this is done with Asia as a target. I've seen nothing that would suggest that. Taiwan is a tiny market, which probably isn't even a blimp on their big picture.
 
