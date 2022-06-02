Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PC)

Coming to PC in Fall 2022!!
Lack of hardware in the stores probably helps this happen so soon.
I've got some good news for you!I hope the first one will also come to PC. Wasn't really feeling the Miles Morales game.
Ja, I found that as I was going from new to old threads. Very happy to see it.I've got some good news for you!
August 12th, 2022.
It's not just Spider Man: Miles Morales that's coming out. It's the first game (Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered) thats coming out in August 2022 then Spider Man: Miles Morales in the fall of 2022,.
Yeah, this thread already established that.It's not just Spider Man: Miles Morales that's coming out. It's the first game (Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered) thats coming out in August 2022 then Spider Man: Miles Morales in the fall of 2022,.
I was referring to the thread title.Yeah, this thread already established that.
Don't expect simultaneous releases with PC. They want people to buy on PS5. Where they get the 30% cut instead of giving Valve the 30% cut.I'm surprised Sony is releasing both Spider-Man games on PC within a few months...I thought they would have released the first game, waited 8-12 months and then released Miles Morales...maybe they'll release Spider-Man 2 in 2023 on PS5 and PC simultaneously?
It is more about losing the 30% cut and giving it to Steam.but will releasing it on PC at the same time really eat into PS5 sales?...probably not by much
Is that cut really that much of an issue given steam keys are available from multitudes of resellers? I honestly cannot remember the last game I bought directly from steam.It is more about losing the 30% cut and giving it to Steam.
Horizon Forbidden West was part of the Geforce Now games leaked by the Nvidia hack. Despite the fact Geforce Now is a game streaming platform: The leak has been proven to also mean actual PC ports, by multiple games which have released, since.Yeah I expect that to be the case. A year of exclusivity. We're going to see some rapid releases as they try and get all of their older games on PC. Once they've caught up, I assume it will be a year (maybe 6 months in some cases) for newer games. Horizon Forbidden West has no PC release date but it is somewhat confirmed if I recall due to some leaked info about the port.
complete list of games leaked, can be seen here:
complete list of games leaked, can be seen here:
The leak has proven itself with multiple games, from different companies. Not only Sony. No reason to call it into question.the fact that the Spider-Man games weren't part of the leak might call that list into question...plus they had a bunch of dates wrong in an earlier leak...Tsushima was said to release this past February, Uncharted Collection in March...now that Sony is porting their games over it's easy to just put together a list of their most popular games and say it's coming to PC...they probably are at some point
Horizon Zero Dawn came out in 2017 (PC release 2.5 years later)...Spider-Man came out on PS4 in 2018 (PC release 4 years later)...God of War came out in 2018 (PC release almost exactly 4 years later)...so it's not like Sony is releasing their big new AAA games really quickly on PC...it's years later when console sales have dried out...they are obviously trying to drum up interest in the upcoming new game so people will buy a console (God of War: Ragnarok, Forbidden West, Spider-Man 2 etc)
I think it's really easy to assume that Sony's plans( and other publishers) are always changing and Nvidia's list is therefore also changing. The leak was awhile ago. Simple as that.
yes but my point was that since Sony released Horizon Zero Dawn on PC it's obvious they will be releasing more of their games on PC...so anyone can put together a list of their most popular games and say it's coming to PC because they eventually will...so if Ghost of Tsushima comes out 3 years from now does that mean the list was correct?...I'm going to write my own list and put Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok as coming to PC...eventually my list will be correct
Drum up interest for a console they still can't keep in stock? Nah..they are obviously trying to drum up interest in the upcoming new game so people will buy a console (God of War: Ragnarok, Forbidden West, Spider-Man 2 etc)
What point are you trying to make here? Nvidia confirmed that the bloody list was real already, they just tried to downplay it as being "speculative". In the time since it's pretty obvious that there is more than simple "speculation" going on.
they can't confirm it if they said it's speculative...those are 2 different things...Sony PS games are coming to PC, they have confirmed it but all these lists of leaked games are silly because the dates are wrong, titles are missing etc
Nvidia confirmed that the leak came from them. They tried to downplay it by saying the games on it were simply "speculative". Dates are irrelevant. That shit changes constantly, especially these days. Again, I don't know what point you are trying to make here. It's a real leak, from a real company, and it's been pretty accurate so far. Why are you so fucking insistent on proving it wrong?
the leak obviously came from Nvidia...but no they didn't confirm the games were legit which is my point...you're using the words 'trying to downplay it' based on your opinion...how is the list accurate when it came out over a year ago and it got 2 out of 11 or so games right (1 of those 2 still hasn't been released)...like I said if you wait long enough of course most of those games will come to PC as they are some of the biggest PS games
right now it's wishful thinking from PC fanboys...Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok are coming to PC...you heard it here first
Why are you ignoring all the non-Sony games it's been right about?
From the total list of all plublishers with games leaked, it got 11 or 12 games correct. Some of those games were about as much of a surprise as you can get, nowadays. Some of those games were officially revealed----only this past week. Its an old-ish leak (September), which continues to prove itself.the leak obviously came from Nvidia...but no they didn't confirm the games were legit which is my point...you're using the words 'trying to downplay it' based on your opinion...how is the list accurate when it came out over a year ago and it got 2 out of 11 or so games right (1 of those 2 still hasn't been released)...like I said if you wait long enough of course most of those games will come to PC as they are some of the biggest PS games
right now it's wishful thinking from PC fanboys...Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok are coming to PC...you heard it here first
All conjecture. If that was their goal they could've delayed the PC release of HZD, but they didn't.so it's a coincidence that they released Zero Dawn, God of War and the two Spider-Man games on PC close to when the next game is due on PS5?...Forbidden West was supposed to come out sooner and delayed due to COVID...Spider-Man 2 doesn't have an official release date but Miles Morales is due on PC in Fall 2022- meaning it could be November/December...so it's not crazy to think that SM2 could be released within the first 6 months of 2023
How did they make that clear? You have a source to back up that claim? With China essentially banning games, and Russia being hit with embargoes, that doesn't leave much of a market outside of South Korea. Afaik games are only big in india as far as coinfarming goes. So what market would that be that warrants this focus?Sony has made it clear that they're targetting Asian markets outside of Japan with this PC push.
They cannot even satisfy western demand for PS5s. So at this point they can't do much but look for the PC market for extra revenue, wherever it may come from.Those are markets where consoles don't do very well. No doubt they're eyeing American/European/Australian markets as well, but their main growth and sales potential seems to be in Asia. And if I recall Sony is going to try and decrease the time difference between PS5 and PC ports going forward once they work through their back log of ports.
I really don't get why do you think this is done with Asia as a target. I've seen nothing that would suggest that. Taiwan is a tiny market, which probably isn't even a blimp on their big picture.Makes a lot of sense really. It is easy money, and they're not selling much consoles in places like Taiwan anyways.