Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (coming to PC)

CaptainClueless

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2016
Messages
129
I just received my copy of Miles Morales for PS5 YESTERDAY. And of course I already unwrapped it and registered the PSN code for Spider Man Remastered. Dammit!!!
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
31,499
I hope the first one will also come to PC. Wasn't really feeling the Miles Morales game.
 
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
8,587
This should of been a packaged deal for $50. Miles Morales feels like a DLC more then a standalone game. They going to grab $50 for each game out of people I am sure.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
21,783
I'm surprised Sony is releasing both Spider-Man games on PC within a few months...I thought they would have released the first game, waited 8-12 months and then released Miles Morales...maybe they'll release Spider-Man 2 in 2023 on PS5 and PC simultaneously?
 
V

vegeta535

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
8,587
polonyc2 said:
I'm surprised Sony is releasing both Spider-Man games on PC within a few months...I thought they would have released the first game, waited 8-12 months and then released Miles Morales...maybe they'll release Spider-Man 2 in 2023 on PS5 and PC simultaneously?
Click to expand...
Don't expect simultaneous releases with PC. They want people to buy on PS5. Where they get the 30% cut instead of giving Valve the 30% cut.
 
