Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (coming to PC)

Coming to PC in Fall 2022!!
https://blog.playstation.com/2022/06/02/marvels-spider-man-series-is-coming-to-pc/
Lack of hardware in the stores probably helps this happen so soon.
I've got some good news for you!I hope the first one will also come to PC. Wasn't really feeling the Miles Morales game.
Ja, I found that as I was going from new to old threads. Very happy to see it.I've got some good news for you!
August 12th, 2022.
Don't expect simultaneous releases with PC. They want people to buy on PS5. Where they get the 30% cut instead of giving Valve the 30% cut.I'm surprised Sony is releasing both Spider-Man games on PC within a few months...I thought they would have released the first game, waited 8-12 months and then released Miles Morales...maybe they'll release Spider-Man 2 in 2023 on PS5 and PC simultaneously?
It is more about losing the 30% cut and giving it to Steam.but will releasing it on PC at the same time really eat into PS5 sales?...probably not by much
Is that cut really that much of an issue given steam keys are available from multitudes of resellers? I honestly cannot remember the last game I bought directly from steam.It is more about losing the 30% cut and giving it to Steam.