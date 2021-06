Eidos-Montréal is developing a Guardians of the Galaxy video game published by Square Enix...described as a third-person, single-player action game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy puts you in the role of the roguish Star-Lord and unlike Marvel’s Avengers, there won’t be any microtransactions or future DLC...what you get on launch day is the final, full product



coming October 26, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC...