Marvel’s Avengers Is the First AAA Game to Feature Intel Specific Optimizations on PC

Super Charged Heroics
When you execute each Hero’s signature move in Marvel’s Avengers, you'll know it! Each of the heroes ultimate abilities have supercharged to create fantastic displays of power. The force and shockwave of each special move will create more detailed rubble and debris that stays on screen longer, so you feel and look as powerful as a Super Hero should!
Enhanced Enemy Destruction
With every powerful blow, stomp, blast or smash, you’ll see more persistent armor shards, in more detail, flying in more pieces and more places—making every battle in Marvel’s Avengers one you soon won’t soon forget.
Reactive Water Simulation
Even the water looks better on a high-end Intel powered processor. With the optimal balance of cores, threads and frequency, any interaction with water becomes a richer, more responsive experience. Water splashes and reacts as it naturally would in the real world
ridiculous...what do the upgraded particle and graphics effects have to do with the CPU?...aren't those mainly GPU features?...I hope this doesn't become a trend...I expect that from Nvidia vs AMD but this is the first I'm hearing of it as far as CPU's
