Marvel’s Avengers Is the First AAA Game to Feature Intel Specific Optimizations on PC

polonyc2

Super Charged Heroics
When you execute each Hero’s signature move in Marvel’s Avengers, you'll know it! Each of the heroes ultimate abilities have supercharged to create fantastic displays of power. The force and shockwave of each special move will create more detailed rubble and debris that stays on screen longer, so you feel and look as powerful as a Super Hero should!

Enhanced Enemy Destruction
With every powerful blow, stomp, blast or smash, you’ll see more persistent armor shards, in more detail, flying in more pieces and more places—making every battle in Marvel’s Avengers one you soon won’t soon forget.

Reactive Water Simulation
Even the water looks better on a high-end Intel powered processor. With the optimal balance of cores, threads and frequency, any interaction with water becomes a richer, more responsive experience. Water splashes and reacts as it naturally would in the real world

ridiculous...what do the upgraded particle and graphics effects have to do with the CPU?...aren't those mainly GPU features?...I hope this doesn't become a trend...I expect that from Nvidia vs AMD but this is the first I'm hearing of it as far as CPU's

 
Aegir

I think it's a tie-in for those ridiculous Marvel branded Intel CPUs.
Well, I'm more of a book reader rather than a comic-book reader, so I can't say I'm on board.

I'll stick to my 600+ page novels and focus on good bang-for-buck when it comes to my PCs.
 
DrezKill

What in the actual fuck is this stupid-ass marketing nonsense? Are you fucking kidding me?! First I thought the Marvel-branded Intel CPUs were an April Fool's joke outside of April, and now there's this. I always think I know how stupid Intel thinks we are, but then I continue to be surprised.
 
What in the actual fuck is this stupid-ass marketing nonsense? Are you fucking kidding me?! First I thought the Marvel-branded Intel CPUs were an April Fool's joke outside of April, and now there's this. I always think I know how stupid Intel thinks we are, but then I continue to be surprised.
Good products sell themselves.
Bad products need... lots of really desperate marketing.

Truth be told, this sort of antic from Intel pushes me further and further away from them.
Were they always this bad, but just keeping it hidden while they were on top?

Makes me think Intel just got really lucky with a few good engineers and a few big investments, but otherwise, maybe they really are just a company of busybodies.

People say that Intel might be able to recover, but will they?

What's stopping YOU from designing and producing your own *competitive* central processing unit?
Maybe that same thing is stopping Intel.

At this point, even if they DID put out a good product at a good price, I'd still be rather skeptical towards it. I know what they do when they're on top: They stagnate. They instantly begin to rot from within and become greedy and degenerate. I won't support that. Even if they hire "The Expert" who can fix all their problems and give them a working 13 nanometer architecture, give them the perfect price, and the attractive marketing that didn't look like it's trying to trick and swindle me, I'd still think twice.
 
Lakados

There have been a few papers written about fluid dynamics and particle motion using AVX 512, probably implemented something using that.
 
