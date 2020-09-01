Marvel’s Avengers Is the First AAA Game to Feature Intel Specific Optimizations on PC

DrezKill said: What in the actual fuck is this stupid-ass marketing nonsense? Are you fucking kidding me?! First I thought the Marvel-branded Intel CPUs were an April Fool's joke outside of April, and now there's this. I always think I know how stupid Intel thinks we are, but then I continue to be surprised. Click to expand...

Good products sell themselves.Bad products need... lots of really desperate marketing.Truth be told, this sort of antic from Intel pushes me further and further away from them.Were they always this bad, but just keeping it hidden while they were on top?Makes me think Intel just got really lucky with a few good engineers and a few big investments, but otherwise, maybe they really are just a company of busybodies.People say that Intel might be able to recover, but will they?What's stopping YOU from designing and producing your own *competitive* central processing unit?Maybe that same thing is stopping Intel.At this point, even if they DID put out a good product at a good price, I'd still be rather skeptical towards it. I know what they do when they're on top: They stagnate. They instantly begin to rot from within and become greedy and degenerate. I won't support that. Even if they hire "The Expert" who can fix all their problems and give them a working 13 nanometer architecture, give them the perfect price, and the attractive marketing that didn't look like it's trying to trick and swindle me, I'd still think twice.