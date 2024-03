Derangel said: Not that it makes much difference but all the footage is rendered in-engine in real time. There were a couple snippets of what might have been gameplay elements in there, but hard to say. Hopefully we get a full gameplay reveal during Summer Games Fest, TGA, or one of the various other events this year. Click to expand...

I hope it is more streamlined action adventure/fighting game more along the lines of Guardians of the Galaxy and not the horrible Avengers "live service" game. This is made by Skydance Media, who have never made a game before. But apparently it is led by former a Naughty Dog director. They are apparently also working on a Star Wars game.There are a lot of other Marvel and Star Wars games in the world. EA is making an Iron Man game as well as a Black Panther game headed by two different studios; wonder if those will be in the same universe as this Skydance game. A Blade game is also being made by Arkane Lyon.On the Star Wars side of things, Skydace Media is working on something, Ubisoft has Outcasts which releases this year, and EA had an FPS game that got cancelled. Then there is Star Wars Eclipse. I cannot recall if there was another Star Wars FPS being made by someone else. Though if you like Star Wars and Marvel, I suppose the next few years could be interesting. Personally I wouldn't mind a vehicle shooter with a campaign that isn't low quality, and a Star Wars FPS. Aside from that I would rather see more unique IPs than a whole bunch of super hero adaptions.