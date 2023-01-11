Martha is Dead (Dark Thriller/Walking simulator)

Martha is Dead is a dark first-person psychological thriller, set in 1944 Italy, that blurs the lines between reality, superstition and the tragedy of war.


I just played through this and it's... It gets dark. My only complaint is walking is a bit sluggish, but the storytelling is great, and the graphics are good. Also, don't play if you're an emotional softy.
 
And don't even think about getting the PS4/PS5 version. It was heavily censored on the Sony console. I know this is the PC subforum, but just a heads up nonetheless.
 
And don't even think about getting the PS4/PS5 version. It was heavily censored on the Sony console. I know this is the PC subforum, but just a heads up nonetheless.
Heavily is an overstatement, there's two scenes that are still fully intact, they're just not interactive anymore.

Still, censorship in any form stinks.
Sony needs to chill.
 
