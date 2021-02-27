Marrantz SR3001: extended static followed by a pop when first turning on

StoleMyOwnCar
I have had, for about 5-6 months now, a Marrantz SR3001 from Goodwill (for the curious, 26$). Whenever I turn it on, it has static coming out of (as far as I can tell) all channels. This lasts for about 1-2 minutes, followed by a single pop. Afterwards it continues to play just fine for however long I have it turned on. The static period might or might not be getting longer... or it might just be random. I haven't timed it, since I turn it to another digital input during the period to avoid having it potentially damage my speakers--the static still drains out even if not going through the speakers. The first few times it happened, though, the speakers seemed to be undamaged. They play just fine. I think (don't quite remember) the audio also plays in the background while the static happens.
The setup is PC+HDMI->TV+TOSLINK->Receiver+Speaker wire->2x DCM CX-17+Polk Center (also a sub but that's just line level output)
Guess just a few questions:
1. What could cause this? I'm thinking capacitor related since it seems to be power that didn't drain out and then is stuck there, maybe by a diode or something limiting flow to ground. But I'm no power electronics person.
2. Should I just leave it on instead of turning off after workout sessions? (this is a treadmill+PC 360 controller gaming room) I'm not sure how these types of issues respond and if it would be better to just leave the device on.
3. Any quick or easy fixes? Will this keep degrading if I leave it alone?
Pinging B00nie if they're still around this forum since they know this stuff.
Thanks
