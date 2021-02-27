Marrantz SR3001: extended static followed by a pop when first turning on

learners permit said: Does the audible static frequency oscillate or stay the same frequency until it stops? Does it fit in the 60Hz range of power line transmission? There are phone apps for audible frequency spectrum analysis that are fairly accurate. Click to expand...

t1337duder said: My Marantz SR5014 has static depending on what USB devices are plugged into the PC. Weird ground loop issue. Click to expand...

prime2515102 said: Sounds like the section for the optical input may have gone bad (possibly a capacitor, a transistor, or an IC). Try a TOSLINK to coax convertor (these can be had for under $15) and try one of the two coax inputs, or if you have a CD/DVD/Blu-ray player with a coaxial output you could just try that.



Since you said you can silence it by switching to an unused digital input, I would rule out power supply, preamp, and output sections. Also, since the connection is optical, I would rule out grounding issues as there is no electrical connection at all and those make a fairly consistent hum or buzz anyway, not static and pops. Click to expand...

Oh, I wasn't sure how dead [H] was these days after Kyle left, so thought it'd take a day or two to get responses.From what I remember it literally just sounds like TV static, there's not a general tone to it. I'll try your suggestion and get an app for an FFT (which is what I guess you're wanting) when I can though, you got any suggestions for apps you trust? Using an iPhone FWIW.Well this is much older than that, but I guess that's possible on the TOSLINK connection. That being said when I have had ground loop issues on motherboards connections, they didn't really go away after waiting some time, they just stayed around. (I remember finding some youtube vid where it cut the ground wire to a USB plug and that finally fixed the front output on one of my super old builds lol)Would the connection be relatively lossless? I guess it's just an exercise PC though, so not a huge deal. That isn't a huge price tag, but I'll see if I can find something with a coax output first, because it would kind of suck to buy it and have no results.The thing is, I feel like I remember this static playing even when the radio output was on, too. It's just when I switch it to a disconnected digital input, it seems to just shut off all output to the speakers. But I'm not sure what stage it does that in. I'll have to do more testing, sorry, should have done more thorough testing before I made this topic.