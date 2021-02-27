Marrantz SR3001: extended static followed by a pop when first turning on

I have had, for about 5-6 months now, a Marrantz SR3001 from Goodwill (for the curious, 26$). Whenever I turn it on, it has static coming out of (as far as I can tell) all channels. This lasts for about 1-2 minutes, followed by a single pop. Afterwards it continues to play just fine for however long I have it turned on. The static period might or might not be getting longer... or it might just be random. I haven't timed it, since I turn it to another digital input during the period to avoid having it potentially damage my speakers--the static still drains out even if not going through the speakers. The first few times it happened, though, the speakers seemed to be undamaged. They play just fine. I think (don't quite remember) the audio also plays in the background while the static happens.

The setup is PC+HDMI->TV+TOSLINK->Receiver+Speaker wire->2x DCM CX-17+Polk Center (also a sub but that's just line level output)

Guess just a few questions:
1. What could cause this? I'm thinking capacitor related since it seems to be power that didn't drain out and then is stuck there, maybe by a diode or something limiting flow to ground. But I'm no power electronics person.
2. Should I just leave it on instead of turning off after workout sessions? (this is a treadmill+PC 360 controller gaming room) I'm not sure how these types of issues respond and if it would be better to just leave the device on.
3. Any quick or easy fixes? Will this keep degrading if I leave it alone?

Pinging B00nie if they're still around this forum since they know this stuff.

Thanks
 
Does the audible static frequency oscillate or stay the same frequency until it stops? Does it fit in the 60Hz range of power line transmission? There are phone apps for audible frequency spectrum analysis that are fairly accurate.
 
Sounds like the section for the optical input may have gone bad (possibly a capacitor, a transistor, or an IC). Try a TOSLINK to coax convertor (these can be had for under $15) and try one of the two coax inputs, or if you have a CD/DVD/Blu-ray player with a coaxial output you could just try that.

Since you said you can silence it by switching to an unused digital input, I would rule out power supply, preamp, and output sections. Also, since the connection is optical, I would rule out grounding issues as there is no electrical connection at all and those make a fairly consistent hum or buzz anyway, not static and pops.
 
Oh, I wasn't sure how dead [H] was these days after Kyle left, so thought it'd take a day or two to get responses.

Does the audible static frequency oscillate or stay the same frequency until it stops? Does it fit in the 60Hz range of power line transmission? There are phone apps for audible frequency spectrum analysis that are fairly accurate.
From what I remember it literally just sounds like TV static, there's not a general tone to it. I'll try your suggestion and get an app for an FFT (which is what I guess you're wanting) when I can though, you got any suggestions for apps you trust? Using an iPhone FWIW.

My Marantz SR5014 has static depending on what USB devices are plugged into the PC. Weird ground loop issue.
Well this is much older than that, but I guess that's possible on the TOSLINK connection. That being said when I have had ground loop issues on motherboards connections, they didn't really go away after waiting some time, they just stayed around. (I remember finding some youtube vid where it cut the ground wire to a USB plug and that finally fixed the front output on one of my super old builds lol)

Sounds like the section for the optical input may have gone bad (possibly a capacitor, a transistor, or an IC). Try a TOSLINK to coax convertor (these can be had for under $15) and try one of the two coax inputs, or if you have a CD/DVD/Blu-ray player with a coaxial output you could just try that.

Since you said you can silence it by switching to an unused digital input, I would rule out power supply, preamp, and output sections. Also, since the connection is optical, I would rule out grounding issues as there is no electrical connection at all and those make a fairly consistent hum or buzz anyway, not static and pops.
Would the connection be relatively lossless? I guess it's just an exercise PC though, so not a huge deal. That isn't a huge price tag, but I'll see if I can find something with a coax output first, because it would kind of suck to buy it and have no results.

The thing is, I feel like I remember this static playing even when the radio output was on, too. It's just when I switch it to a disconnected digital input, it seems to just shut off all output to the speakers. But I'm not sure what stage it does that in. I'll have to do more testing, sorry, should have done more thorough testing before I made this topic.
 
Audio spectrum viewer @ 99 cents is the cheapest and it works well enough for your needs. Essentially just need to know what the frequency is to start looking into the different sections of the schematics on that unit. I also found a service manual for it on ebay for less than 20 dollars if your serious about fixing it. First step I would take is to disconnect all outputs and and listen very carefully for an audible but faint crackle sound of an overload disconnect relay experiencing contact bounce until it connects with the barely audible click.
 
