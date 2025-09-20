  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Mark Zuckerberg Humiliated as AI Glasses Debut Fails in Front of Huge Crowd

P

philb2

2[H]4U
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
2,931
https://4sysops.com/members/michael-pietroforte/activity/69124/

This guy richly deserved this.

Mark Zuckerberg introduced new augmented reality glasses during Meta’s keynote at MetaConnect 2025, promoting them as the “first AI glasses with high resolution.” The event, however, quickly devolved into a series of technical failures, resulting in awkward moments and silence before the audience. This disarray highlighted the reality that the technology is not yet ready for public use, despite Meta’s substantial investments in AI infrastructure.

Zuckerberg emphasized the importance of smart glasses for the company and the potential of AI-powered applications. He invited food influencer Jack Mancuso to demonstrate cooking with the glasses’ AI feature, but the interaction faltered as the technology failed to respond promptly and accurately. During another demo, Zuckerberg’s attempt to make a video call ended awkwardly, leaving him to explain why it didnt work.

The live demonstrations showcased the significant gap between the ambitious goals of the AI sector and what can currently be delivered. Zuckerbergs struggles on stage raised questions about Meta’s current capabilities, especially as it has invested billions to develop these products. Overall, the event served as a reminder of the challenges ahead for Meta in proving its vision for future technology.

Reminds me of when Windows 95 crashed at a Comdex confrerence. Bill Gates took that in stride But Gates is 10X the man that Zuckerberg is.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_aQLBVuZns
 
