March-April Release of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series SUPER Lineup, Possible CES Reveal

"A key area of focus for NVIDIA will be shoring up memory sizes, with the all three SKUs receiving 50% memory size increases over the SKUs they replace. The RTX 5070 SUPER is expected to ship with 18 GB of memory, while the RTX 5070 Ti SUPER and RTX 5080 SUPER get 24 GB of it. These increases in memory sizes don't come with proportionate increases in memory bandwidths, as NVIDIA is tapping into newer 24 Gbit GDDR7 memory chips to achieve these memory sizes. The BenchLife.info report behind this story says that none of NVIDIA's add-in card (AIC) partners have received notifications for new products, and it's already nearing Q4 2025."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341450/...tx-50-series-super-lineup-possible-ces-reveal
