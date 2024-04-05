Mapping USB ports on motherboard back panel to usbtreeview display

In the very old windows XP days, I remember from a bunch of USB to ethernet adapter that some trick was required because something changed from every boot.



Maybe it was specific to the machine but i had to use some trick to be able to use them (maybe their mac address...) because the USB number was not constant or I misremember as it would have been like 15 years ago. I can imagine it depend on the order device get detected and it was a quirk to have so many exactly the same usb device make it random and that maybe would not happen to a regular scenario where all device are different, but something to keep in mind if it happen to you (and I imagine the reason why it would matter to know the USB port, because they are very similar device and you need to number to distinguish which is which in some program) .