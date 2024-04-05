  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Mapping USB ports on motherboard back panel to usbtreeview display

P

philb2

2[H]4U
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
2,809
I just discovered this interesting utility to manage all your USB connections https://www.uwe-sieber.de/usbtreeview_e.html

Here is a partial map that this utility produces. My question: how can I (easily) map these hub and port names to the physical USB ports on my motherboard? In my case, the motherboard is an ASUS ROG X670e Strix E-A. I also have USB port on my case.

1712293766061.png
 
In the very old windows XP days, I remember from a bunch of USB to ethernet adapter that some trick was required because something changed from every boot.

Maybe it was specific to the machine but i had to use some trick to be able to use them (maybe their mac address...) because the USB number was not constant or I misremember as it would have been like 15 years ago. I can imagine it depend on the order device get detected and it was a quirk to have so many exactly the same usb device make it random and that maybe would not happen to a regular scenario where all device are different, but something to keep in mind if it happen to you (and I imagine the reason why it would matter to know the USB port, because they are very similar device and you need to number to distinguish which is which in some program) .
 
philb2 said:
I know I can do that, but I was hoping there is an easier way.
Click to expand...
I am pretty sure that the manufacturer probably has some kind of software since they know the layout of the board and what controllers are assigned to what port on every model board, but not sure there is a way for regular software to map it without doing it the way I mentioned for every different board that that software would support.
 
A couple of these aren't even plugged into USB ports
Bluetooth and WiFi are onboard as well as the Aura LED controller
USB-Tree-DarkHero.png
 
