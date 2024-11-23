Mapping Arthritis Markers (MAM) - WCG New Project Launch (?)

pututu
As the title says. Link to the WCG Nov 2024 newsletter, starting from page 5.
I put a question mark in my post title as I'm sure this new project launch will be not be smooth as demonstrated in MCM, OPNG and recent ARP sub-projects. No official launch date has been announced yet. Just has to be patient with Krembil.
Arthritis affects more than 58M people in US alone, so this is a great bio-medical project (if it runs smoothly) on top of current cancer related research project (MCM).
