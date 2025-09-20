Manufacturers unprepared: server hard drives sold out for a year

https://4sysops.com/members/michael-pietroforte/activity/69027/
(4sysops is a good source for industry news in general)
Server operators are facing significant delays in acquiring hard disk drives (HDDs), with wait times reaching up to one year for larger orders. The surge in demand is attributed to the proliferation of new data centers driven by AI technology, particularly for inference servers which require extensive storage. As a response to this demand, Western Digital has announced price increases for all hard drives and plans to shift more shipping from air to sea freight, further complicating supply issues due to longer transit times.
Manufacturers have not adequately ramped up production capacity to meet this rising demand, leading to a supply bottleneck for both HDDs and solid-state drives (SSDs). As a potential solution, server operators are increasingly looking at SSDs for cold storage, despite their higher costs, particularly since SSDs can provide an alternative where fast access speeds are not a priority. In parallel, NAND flash component prices have already risen, with industry expectations of up to a 30% increase as manufacturers adjust to the market conditions.
This situation may also negatively impact retail consumers if manufacturers prioritize server model production over consumer models, leading to a reduced supply of HDDs and SSDs available to the general market and potential price hikes. Initial price increases are expected to mainly affect high-capacity quad-level cell (QLC) components, while chips commonly used in consumer products are likely to be less affected in the short term. The overall outlook for supply and pricing in the storage market remains precarious.
