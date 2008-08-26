Manufacturer of Dell's LCD Display?

Mj23foreva said: Model Response Time Panel

Dell 1704FP 25ms 17" Chunghwa Picture Tubes PVA

Dell 1704FPT 12ms 17" Samsung TN Film (LTM170EU)

Dell 1706FP 25ms 17" Samsung PVA (LTM170E8)

Dell 1707FP 8ms 17" TN Film

Dell 1905FP 20ms or 8ms G2G 19" Samsung PVA (LTM190E4-L02) or AU Optronics P-MVA (M190EN03 V0)

Dell 1906FP 25ms 19" Samsung PVA (LTM190E4)

Dell 1907FP 8ms 19" AU Optronics (M190EN04 V5) or Samsung (LTM190EX-L21) or LG.Philips (LM190E03-T2) TN Film

Dell 2001FP 16ms 20" LG.Philips S-IPS (LM201U04)

Dell 2005FPW 16ms 20"WS LG.Philips S-IPS (LM201W01)

Dell 2007WFP 16ms or 8ms G2G 20"WS LG.Philips S-IPS (LM201W01) or Samsung S-PVA (LTM201M1)

Dell 2405FPW 16ms (12ms G2G) 24"WS Samsung PVA (LTM240M1-L01)

Dell E176FP 12ms 17" TN Film

Dell E193FP 16ms 19" TN Film

Dell E196FP 8ms 19" TN Film

Dell 3007WFP 14ms (11ms G2G) 30"WS LG.Philips S-IPS (LM300W01)

Dell 2007FP 16ms or 8ms G2G 20" LG.Philips S-IPS (LM201U05) or Samsung S-PVA (LTM201U1)

Dell 2407WFP 6ms G2G 24"WS Samsung S-PVA (LTM240M2) or AU Optronics AMVA (M240UW01)

Dell 1800FP 30ms 18" IPS

Dell 1801FP 30ms 18" IPS

Dell 1702FP 25ms 17" MVA

Dell 1703FP 25ms 17" PVA

Dell E171FP 25ms 17" TN Film

Dell E172FP 25ms 17" TN Film

Dell E173FP 25ms 17" TN Film

Dell 1704FPV 25ms 17" Samsung PVA (LTM170E8)

Dell 1906FPT 25ms 19" Samsung PVA (LTM190E4)

DELL W3202MC 16ms 32"WS PVA

Dell 1505FP 25ms 15" TN Film

Dell E177FP 8ms 17" TN Film

Dell 1707FPV 25ms 17" Samsung PVA (LTM170E8-L01)

Dell E207WFP 5ms 20"WS TN Film

Dell E228WFP 5ms 22"WS Samsung (LTM220M1-L01) or CMO (M220Z1L01) TN Film

Dell 1907FPV 20ms 19" Samsung PVA (LTM190E4-L02)

Dell SE177FP 8ms 17" TN Film

Dell SE197FP 8ms 19" TN Film

Dell E197FP 8ms 19" TN Film

Dell 2707WFP 6ms G2G 27"WS Samsung S-PVA (LTM270M1)

Dell 3007WFP-HC 8ms G2G 30"WS LG.Philips S-IPS (LM300WQ1)

Dell 2407WFP-HC 6ms G2G 24"WS Samsung S-PVA (LTM240CS01)

Dell 1908FP 5ms 19" TN Film

Dell SE198WFP 5ms 19"WS TN Film

Dell E178FP 5ms 17" TN Film

Dell E198FP 5ms 19" TN Film

Dell SP2008WFP 2ms G2G 20"WS Chunghwa Picture Tubes (201WA04) or LG.Philips (LM201WE3-TLJ1) TN Film

Dell E248WFP 5ms 24"WS TN Film

Dell SP2208WFP 2ms G2G 22"WS AU Optronics (M220EW01 V5) or Samsung (LTM220M2-L01) TN Film

Dell 2208WFP 5ms 22"WS TN Film

Dell W1900 25ms 19"WS Samsung PVA (LTA190W1)

Dell 2408WFP 6ms G2G 24"WS Samsung S-PVA (LTM240CS05)

Dell 3008WFP 8ms G2G 30"WS LG.Philips S-IPS (LM300WQ5)

Dell Crystal 22-inch 2ms G2G 22"WS TN Film

Dell 2009W 5ms 20"WS TN Film

Dell S199WFP 5ms 19"WS TN Film

Dell 2009WFP 5ms 20"WS TN Film

Dell E198WFP 5ms 19"Ws TN Film

Dell 2709W 6ms G2G 27"WS Samsung S-PVA (LTM270CS01)

Dell S2409W 5ms 24"WS AU Optronics TN Film (M240HW01 V0)

Dell SP2009W 2ms G2G 20"WS TN Film

Dell 1908WFP 5ms 19"WS TN Film Click to expand...

