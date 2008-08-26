Manufacturer of Dell's LCD Display?

blackwinterday
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 2, 2007
- Messages
- 145
I'm building a budget configuration and have just ordered this monitor:
http://accessories.us.dell.com/sna/...&cs=555&sku=320-5577&~lt=popup&~ck=TopSellers
because of it's decent price ($175 - I know it's not that much decent in U.S but...).
I'm wondering what kind of panel it has and which brand I've digged through some PDF files on Dell's website but couldn't find much detail about the panel.
Does anyone know which manufacturer's panels are being used on Dell LCD displays?
http://accessories.us.dell.com/sna/...&cs=555&sku=320-5577&~lt=popup&~ck=TopSellers
because of it's decent price ($175 - I know it's not that much decent in U.S but...).
I'm wondering what kind of panel it has and which brand I've digged through some PDF files on Dell's website but couldn't find much detail about the panel.
Does anyone know which manufacturer's panels are being used on Dell LCD displays?