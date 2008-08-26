Manufacturer of Dell's LCD Display?

B

blackwinterday

Mar 2, 2007
I'm building a budget configuration and have just ordered this monitor:

http://accessories.us.dell.com/sna/...&cs=555&sku=320-5577&~lt=popup&~ck=TopSellers

because of it's decent price ($175 - I know it's not that much decent in U.S but...).

I'm wondering what kind of panel it has and which brand I've digged through some PDF files on Dell's website but couldn't find much detail about the panel.

Does anyone know which manufacturer's panels are being used on Dell LCD displays?
 
M

Mj23foreva

Aug 11, 2008
Model Response Time Panel
Dell 1704FP 25ms 17" Chunghwa Picture Tubes PVA
Dell 1704FPT 12ms 17" Samsung TN Film (LTM170EU)
Dell 1706FP 25ms 17" Samsung PVA (LTM170E8)
Dell 1707FP 8ms 17" TN Film
Dell 1905FP 20ms or 8ms G2G 19" Samsung PVA (LTM190E4-L02) or AU Optronics P-MVA (M190EN03 V0)
Dell 1906FP 25ms 19" Samsung PVA (LTM190E4)
Dell 1907FP 8ms 19" AU Optronics (M190EN04 V5) or Samsung (LTM190EX-L21) or LG.Philips (LM190E03-T2) TN Film
Dell 2001FP 16ms 20" LG.Philips S-IPS (LM201U04)
Dell 2005FPW 16ms 20"WS LG.Philips S-IPS (LM201W01)
Dell 2007WFP 16ms or 8ms G2G 20"WS LG.Philips S-IPS (LM201W01) or Samsung S-PVA (LTM201M1)
Dell 2405FPW 16ms (12ms G2G) 24"WS Samsung PVA (LTM240M1-L01)
Dell E176FP 12ms 17" TN Film
Dell E193FP 16ms 19" TN Film
Dell E196FP 8ms 19" TN Film
Dell 3007WFP 14ms (11ms G2G) 30"WS LG.Philips S-IPS (LM300W01)
Dell 2007FP 16ms or 8ms G2G 20" LG.Philips S-IPS (LM201U05) or Samsung S-PVA (LTM201U1)
Dell 2407WFP 6ms G2G 24"WS Samsung S-PVA (LTM240M2) or AU Optronics AMVA (M240UW01)
Dell 1800FP 30ms 18" IPS
Dell 1801FP 30ms 18" IPS
Dell 1702FP 25ms 17" MVA
Dell 1703FP 25ms 17" PVA
Dell E171FP 25ms 17" TN Film
Dell E172FP 25ms 17" TN Film
Dell E173FP 25ms 17" TN Film
Dell 1704FPV 25ms 17" Samsung PVA (LTM170E8)
Dell 1906FPT 25ms 19" Samsung PVA (LTM190E4)
Dell 1906FPT 25ms 19" Samsung PVA (LTM190E4)
DELL W3202MC 16ms 32"WS PVA
Dell 1505FP 25ms 15" TN Film
Dell E177FP 8ms 17" TN Film
Dell 1707FPV 25ms 17" Samsung PVA (LTM170E8-L01)
Dell E207WFP 5ms 20"WS TN Film
Dell E228WFP 5ms 22"WS Samsung (LTM220M1-L01) or CMO (M220Z1L01) TN Film
Dell 1907FPV 20ms 19" Samsung PVA (LTM190E4-L02)
Dell SE177FP 8ms 17" TN Film
Dell SE197FP 8ms 19" TN Film
Dell E197FP 8ms 19" TN Film
Dell 2707WFP 6ms G2G 27"WS Samsung S-PVA (LTM270M1)
Dell 3007WFP-HC 8ms G2G 30"WS LG.Philips S-IPS (LM300WQ1)
Dell 2407WFP-HC 6ms G2G 24"WS Samsung S-PVA (LTM240CS01)
Dell 1908FP 5ms 19" TN Film
Dell SE198WFP 5ms 19"WS TN Film
Dell E178FP 5ms 17" TN Film
Dell E198FP 5ms 19" TN Film
Dell SP2008WFP 2ms G2G 20"WS Chunghwa Picture Tubes (201WA04) or LG.Philips (LM201WE3-TLJ1) TN Film
Dell E248WFP 5ms 24"WS TN Film
Dell SP2208WFP 2ms G2G 22"WS AU Optronics (M220EW01 V5) or Samsung (LTM220M2-L01) TN Film
Dell 2208WFP 5ms 22"WS TN Film
Dell W1900 25ms 19"WS Samsung PVA (LTA190W1)
Dell 2408WFP 6ms G2G 24"WS Samsung S-PVA (LTM240CS05)
Dell 3008WFP 8ms G2G 30"WS LG.Philips S-IPS (LM300WQ5)
Dell Crystal 22-inch 2ms G2G 22"WS TN Film
Dell 2009W 5ms 20"WS TN Film
Dell S199WFP 5ms 19"WS TN Film
Dell 2009WFP 5ms 20"WS TN Film
Dell E198WFP 5ms 19"Ws TN Film
Dell 2709W 6ms G2G 27"WS Samsung S-PVA (LTM270CS01)
Dell S2409W 5ms 24"WS AU Optronics TN Film (M240HW01 V0)
Dell SP2009W 2ms G2G 20"WS TN Film
Dell 1908WFP 5ms 19"WS TN Film
 
B

blackwinterday

Mar 2, 2007
Dell E178FP 5ms 17" TN Film
So we don't know the manufacturer but we know it's a TN Film panel.

From wikipedia:
The TN display suffers from limited viewing angles, especially in the vertical direction. For colour representation many panels use 6 bits per colour, instead of 8, and are consequently unable to display the full 24-bit truecolor (16.7 million colour shades) available from modern graphics cards. These panels can display interpolated 24-bit color using a dithering method which combines adjacent pixels to simulate the desired shade.
:mad::(
 
M

Mj23foreva

Aug 11, 2008
TN stands for Twisted Nematic which is a type of LCD Panel. Almost all monitors under 24 inches these days have TN panels. If youre not sure what a TN panel is I suggest you do some research about the different kinds of panels or just read the sticky on the forum
 
J

joevarmr

Apr 29, 2022
