Manor Lords - Early Access Release - 4/26/24

I like it. It reminds me of Black and White without the giant creature and magic. You can see some Total War elements, too. So, it feels familiar. And, I like the middle ages setting. Low tech, "tech".



It's slow to start and the mechanics are not always intuitive. You'll make mistakes, and either research what to do or sort it out.



The early access part is clear and you are warned. There are a number of features that are not complete and many are labeled, so, you can see near term direction and not try to do things that can't be done, yet. So far, I have not run into any graphical problems or game bugs crashing the game. I do wonder about there possibly being a couple of incomplete game mechanics or balancing issues that appear complete now.



I lost an ox, too. Sounds stupid but in the early game you start with one, so, that's a big expenditure and losing one of the two really hurts. The reason was simple: the hitching post (building) you start with only accommodates one. You have to add another or upgrade it. Otherwise, the second ox wonders off.



There are a number of other game mechanics you'll have to sort out. Like money. Money does not come easy. And trade. Trade is not intuitive. Labor management is better actively managed, to a degree. It's not always best early game to try to set and forget a labor assignment. Like berry picking and farming. Seasonality suggests you flow labor to those or other areas during the year for better results. Mining, build some stores and then leave it. Especially if you can't use the mined material. Timber for building and fuel is important. The families are stupid and will freeze to death and starve unless you direct them to build shelter and harvest/hunt for food. Early game focus on housing, food and fuel.



Adding families is slow and keeping the balance early to stay above 50% approval is not easy. But, with the learning curve that's not bad. And, there are a couple of "go fast" settings.



Value is subjective. I think it's worth $30 to get it now and support the project. I'll have to determine down the road the real value. If they put a bunch of features behind "Season" dlc or have tons of small addons you have to buy to complete the game, like City Skylines and TW everything, then meh. If you are looking for an easy point a click city builder, this is not for you. But, if you are looking for a peaceful, but incomplete, problem solver with a soundtrack that'll put you to sleep this'll do.