Mandelbrot set rendering on the RTX 4090

So I bought this card earlier this year, and wanted to learn something about CUDA, so I wrote this software to play with the Mandelbrot Set:
https://github.com/mattsaccount364/FractalShark
Free/open source. You can download the exe here:
https://github.com/mattsaccount364/FractalShark/releases/tag/0.32
Wikipedia on the mandelbrot set if you'd not heard of it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mandelbrot_set
Unzip / run. System requirements:
- AVX-2 CPU
- CUDA-capable NVIDIA 900-series or newer (~2016), but optimized for the 4090 since that's what I have.
- Try updating your NVIDIA driver if you get a "cuda error 35" when you run it. If your driver is older than ~six months, you'll need to do this.
- Windows
Assuming it starts and you get an image, right-click to get a menu. Basic instructions from there:
- 'z' to zoom at mouse position, or left-click/drag to zoom
- Shift-'Z' to zoom out
- 'b' to go back to where you just were
- Use '-' and '=' to increase/decrease iteration count. Increasing the iteration count is required as you zoom it to resolve more detail.
- Right click, Built-In Views, Standard View to go back to the beginning
- Right click, Exit to exit.
The rest is poorly documented - there might be some clues in the README but don't hold it against me if not. Use the "Show help" option too. I just figured I'd post it since it's neat to see what this card can do. Let me know if you have questions or want to rage about the default seizure-inducing color scheme
https://github.com/mattsaccount364/FractalShark
Free/open source. You can download the exe here:
https://github.com/mattsaccount364/FractalShark/releases/tag/0.32
Wikipedia on the mandelbrot set if you'd not heard of it:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mandelbrot_set
Unzip / run. System requirements:
- AVX-2 CPU
- CUDA-capable NVIDIA 900-series or newer (~2016), but optimized for the 4090 since that's what I have.
- Try updating your NVIDIA driver if you get a "cuda error 35" when you run it. If your driver is older than ~six months, you'll need to do this.
- Windows
Assuming it starts and you get an image, right-click to get a menu. Basic instructions from there:
- 'z' to zoom at mouse position, or left-click/drag to zoom
- Shift-'Z' to zoom out
- 'b' to go back to where you just were
- Use '-' and '=' to increase/decrease iteration count. Increasing the iteration count is required as you zoom it to resolve more detail.
- Right click, Built-In Views, Standard View to go back to the beginning
- Right click, Exit to exit.
The rest is poorly documented - there might be some clues in the README but don't hold it against me if not. Use the "Show help" option too. I just figured I'd post it since it's neat to see what this card can do. Let me know if you have questions or want to rage about the default seizure-inducing color scheme