Mandelbrot set rendering on the RTX 4090

So I bought this card earlier this year, and wanted to learn something about CUDA, so I wrote this software to play with the Mandelbrot Set:Free/open source. You can download the exe here:Wikipedia on the mandelbrot set if you'd not heard of it:Unzip / run. System requirements:- AVX-2 CPU- CUDA-capable NVIDIA 900-series or newer (~2016), but optimized for the 4090 since that's what I have.- Try updating your NVIDIA driver if you get a "cuda error 35" when you run it. If your driver is older than ~six months, you'll need to do this.- WindowsAssuming it starts and you get an image, right-click to get a menu. Basic instructions from there:- 'z' to zoom at mouse position, or left-click/drag to zoom- Shift-'Z' to zoom out- 'b' to go back to where you just were- Use '-' and '=' to increase/decrease iteration count. Increasing the iteration count is required as you zoom it to resolve more detail.- Right click, Built-In Views, Standard View to go back to the beginning- Right click, Exit to exit.The rest is poorly documented - there might be some clues in the README but don't hold it against me if not. Use the "Show help" option too. I just figured I'd post it since it's neat to see what this card can do. Let me know if you have questions or want to rage about the default seizure-inducing color scheme