Man Sues Apple for Terminating Account with $25,000 in Purchases

According to a complaint filed on Tuesday, Apple user Matthew Price spent nearly $25,000 on content attached to his Apple ID, which was terminated by the company for unknown reasons . The lawsuit targets a clause in Apple's media services terms and conditions, which states a user with a terminated Apple ID cannot access media content that they've purchased. AppleInsider reports:I really hope this goes to court and the guy wins. This type of behavior is very anti-consumer and happens all the time. I understand if someone violates and agreement and the company block the user from making new purchases, but they should not block the user from accessing what they paid for. If companies want to argue that you are "licensing" the product and not buying it, then change the button from Buy to License.