Man, I miss power supply deals

I stocked up on power supplies to use for builds about 18 months ago. I'm now out of them, and need to get some more. However, the current prices are crazy.
I went back through my saved invoices and was shocked at how cheap I was getting them. This EVGA 750w GOLD was $30 AR, and I remember getting the 650w equivalent for $20 AR, on the same invoice:
https://slickdeals.net/e/12344482-e...search_rev1&src=SiteSearchV2_SearchBarV2Algo1
I also remember stocking up on EVGA 500w bronze units, shipped from EVGA, for $19. I picked up four of those. Now, good luck finding one under $50.
