Man, I miss power supply deals

I stocked up on power supplies to use for builds about 18 months ago. I'm now out of them, and need to get some more. However, the current prices are crazy.I went back through my saved invoices and was shocked at how cheap I was getting them. This EVGA 750w GOLD was $30 AR, and I remember getting the 650w equivalent for $20 AR, on the same invoice:I also remember stocking up on EVGA 500w bronze units, shipped from EVGA, for $19. I picked up four of those. Now, good luck finding one under $50.