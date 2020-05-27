Man, I miss power supply deals

M

mazeroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
341
I stocked up on power supplies to use for builds about 18 months ago. I'm now out of them, and need to get some more. However, the current prices are crazy.

I went back through my saved invoices and was shocked at how cheap I was getting them. This EVGA 750w GOLD was $30 AR, and I remember getting the 650w equivalent for $20 AR, on the same invoice:

https://slickdeals.net/e/12344482-e...search_rev1&src=SiteSearchV2_SearchBarV2Algo1

I also remember stocking up on EVGA 500w bronze units, shipped from EVGA, for $19. I picked up four of those. Now, good luck finding one under $50.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 1, 2014
Messages
6,008
Try being in Canada. There are sometimes HUNDREDS of dollars difference between the USD and the CAD price on power supplies above 1200w.
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
10,587
$50 for a moderately decent PSU is a good price. $30 shipped is a really good deal but I don't consider main in rebates in the final price; if you get it then great. Why were they that low? EVGA have some massive quality control issue on a batch and do a fire sale? Massive over supply in the market?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top