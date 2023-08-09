Darunion
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Oct 6, 2010
- Messages
- 4,775
Man dies after being crushed by thousands of wheels of cheese
An Italian cheesemaker died on Sunday after being crushed by thousands of rounds of Grana Padano cheese in the aging room of his factory in Bergamo, northern Italy, local authorities said.
Giacomo Chiapparini, 74, had entered the aging room to check the automatic robot used to clean the cheese rounds during the aging process in his company’s warehouse, according to the Bergamo Carabinieri.
It is a bit of a reach for tech news but I am pretty sure this is another start of the war of the machines.
edit: sorry, involved robots and i searched and couldnt find it. locked anyway
An Italian cheesemaker died on Sunday after being crushed by thousands of rounds of Grana Padano cheese in the aging room of his factory in Bergamo, northern Italy, local authorities said.
Giacomo Chiapparini, 74, had entered the aging room to check the automatic robot used to clean the cheese rounds during the aging process in his company’s warehouse, according to the Bergamo Carabinieri.
It is a bit of a reach for tech news but I am pretty sure this is another start of the war of the machines.
edit: sorry, involved robots and i searched and couldnt find it. locked anyway
Last edited: