Man Busted for Playing 'Apex Legends' on Airport Screen

    Heh. This is pretty funny. sign of the times, I guess anymore?

    "Simmonds said that airport staff approached the player, “and very kindly asked this person to unplug and cease using the monitors at the airport,” she said. “Apparently the traveler, very politely, asked ‘May I please just finish my game?’ The answer was no.”

    His Apex Legends game interrupted, the player picked up his PlayStation 4 and moved on."


    https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/m7qvnn/man-busted-for-playing-apex-legends-on-airport-screen
     
