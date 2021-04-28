Man behind viral Spanish Laughing Guy meme has passed away

Krenum

Krenum

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
17,701
Not exactly tech news, but since so many of us have used his laughter and reaction to display our distaste for the Tech industry through the years, I thought it would be fitting to have some sort of memorial here.

https://www.dexerto.com/entertainme...sh-laughing-guy-meme-has-passed-away-1562865/

WWMegC0I.jpg

Spanish actor and comedian Juan Joya Borja, also known as “El Risitas” and the face behind the iconic “Spanish Laughing Guy” meme, has passed away at the age of 65 years old due to an illness.

RIP
Juan Joya Borja

Thanks for the laughs!
 
Last edited:
R

Randall Stephens

Gawd
Joined
Mar 3, 2017
Messages
759
Krenum said:
Not exactly tech news, but since so many of us have used his laughter and reaction to display our distaste for the Tech industry through the years, I thought it would be fitting to have some sort of memorial here.

https://www.dexerto.com/entertainme...sh-laughing-guy-meme-has-passed-away-1562865/

View attachment 351591
Spanish actor and comedian Juan Joya Borja, also known as “El Risitas” and the face behind the iconic “Spanish Laughing Guy” meme, has passed away at the age of 65 years old due to an illness.

RIP
Juan Joya Borja

Thanks for the laughs!
Click to expand...
For those who have only seen the meme version, take some time to watch the original story.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top