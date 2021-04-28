Man behind viral Spanish Laughing Guy meme has passed away

Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 17,701
Not exactly tech news, but since so many of us have used his laughter and reaction to display our distaste for the Tech industry through the years, I thought it would be fitting to have some sort of memorial here.
Spanish actor and comedian Juan Joya Borja, also known as “El Risitas” and the face behind the iconic “Spanish Laughing Guy” meme, has passed away at the age of 65 years old due to an illness.
RIP
Juan Joya Borja
Thanks for the laughs!
https://www.dexerto.com/entertainme...sh-laughing-guy-meme-has-passed-away-1562865/
Spanish actor and comedian Juan Joya Borja, also known as “El Risitas” and the face behind the iconic “Spanish Laughing Guy” meme, has passed away at the age of 65 years old due to an illness.
RIP
Juan Joya Borja
Thanks for the laughs!
Last edited: