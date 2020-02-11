Malware Threats on Macs now double that of Windows

Microsoft spends absurd amounts of money on security, Apple doesn't and traditionally hasn't had too. Besides it's not like these are drive by infections they are carefully socially engineered popups that convince somebody to click yes, no AV/Security suite in the world can protect you against something you click YES to enough times. But yeah Apple users tend to think they are immune so they are less afraid and less cautious which leads to higher success rates. Apple has long enjoyed the rumor/image of the MAC being uninfectable and it was bound to bite them in the ass eventually.