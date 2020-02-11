Malware Threats on Macs now double that of Windows

Monkey34

Monkey34

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Apr 11, 2003
Messages
5,104
Can we finally kill the urban legend that Macs are safer than Windows PC's? I wish I had a dollar for how many times I've heard "Apple doesn't get virus' and stuff".

"Mac threats increased exponentially against Windows PCs. The volume of Mac threats increased year-over-year by more than 400 percent"
"Macs still outpaced Windows by nearly 2:1 for threats"

Malware Threats per Endpoint on Mac Double that of Windows

2020 State of Malware Report
 
primetime

primetime

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Aug 17, 2005
Messages
6,172
Monkey34 said:
Can we finally kill the urban legend that Macs are safer than Windows PC's? I wish I had a dollar for how many times I've heard "Apple doesn't get virus' and stuff".

"Mac threats increased exponentially against Windows PCs. The volume of Mac threats increased year-over-year by more than 400 percent"
"Macs still outpaced Windows by nearly 2:1 for threats"

Malware Threats per Endpoint on Mac Double that of Windows

2020 State of Malware Report
Guess it shouldn't be too surprising as some of the people i have known that thought so highly of Mac's would constantly have their windows pcs totally bogged down with multiple virus and infections.:) It was just a matter of time lol
 
dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,088
Hackers just follow the crowd. It was never a case of 'Macs are immune' despite their advertising as such - it was simply security through obscurity. There weren't enough Macs around to make it worth their time to code a Mac specific virus / hack. Now that everyone is hip and trendy with their Macs and iPhones, guess what? That's not the case anymore.

Can anyone really be surprised that it's a virus and hack free-for-all for both PCs and Macs now?
 
L

Lakados

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
1,928
Microsoft spends absurd amounts of money on security, Apple doesn't and traditionally hasn't had too. Besides it's not like these are drive by infections they are carefully socially engineered popups that convince somebody to click yes, no AV/Security suite in the world can protect you against something you click YES to enough times. But yeah Apple users tend to think they are immune so they are less afraid and less cautious which leads to higher success rates. Apple has long enjoyed the rumor/image of the MAC being uninfectable and it was bound to bite them in the ass eventually.
 
d3athf1sh

d3athf1sh

Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2015
Messages
522
Lakados said:
Microsoft spends absurd amounts of money on security, Apple doesn't and traditionally hasn't had too. Besides it's not like these are drive by infections they are carefully socially engineered popups that convince somebody to click yes, no AV/Security suite in the world can protect you against something you click YES to enough times. But yeah Apple users tend to think they are immune so they are less afraid and less cautious which leads to higher success rates. Apple has long enjoyed the rumor/image of the MAC being uninfectable and it was bound to bite them in the ass eventually.
and what's funny is all the way back in 2013 shortly after the edward snowden whistle blow and they were exposing all the tools the nsa was using to spy on people they said that they had 100% success rate on hacking apple devices.
here is the proof: search "to protect and infect part 2" in google or youtube or just click the link below, really interesting stuff. not just about apple.
media.ccc.de

To Protect And Infect, Part 2

media.ccc.de media.ccc.de
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,428
I don't know, I've seen tons of destroyed Windows environments. I've worked for some all Mac shops... never saw any problem. If true (that mac threats are more than double that of Windows), I haven't seen it... that's all.
 
