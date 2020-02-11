Malware Threats on Macs now double that of Windows

Monkey34
Can we finally kill the urban legend that Macs are safer than Windows PC's? I wish I had a dollar for how many times I've heard "Apple doesn't get virus' and stuff".
"Mac threats increased exponentially against Windows PCs. The volume of Mac threats increased year-over-year by more than 400 percent"
"Macs still outpaced Windows by nearly 2:1 for threats"
Malware Threats per Endpoint on Mac Double that of Windows
2020 State of Malware Report
