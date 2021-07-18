Malaysian authorities crush 1,069 crypto mining rigs with a steamroller

HAL_404
"How do authorities dispose of confiscated cryptocurrency mining rigs? In a city in Sarawak, Malaysia, authorities got rid of 1,069 rigs at once by crushing them with a steamroller, Vice reports. "
and so it begins those dummies, they should have sold all those GPU's here at [H]
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/tech...th-a-steamroller/ar-AAMgcZt?ocid=winp1taskbar
