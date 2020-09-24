Making own cables and need some help finding parts

Hey all,

I want to make my own cables for my sf750.

I have found most of the connectors I need except for the pcie 8 pin. Does anyone have a molex part number so I can get it off digikey?

I live in Canada so I don't want to pay triple for titan rig or mainframe customs.
 
