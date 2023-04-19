making MSI M.2 XPANDER-Z GEN accessory card to work with MSI x570S Ace Max motherboard

Hi, I have this accessory card that came with my m/b. I'm trying to increase my sata ports by installing two Vantec M.2 5 Sata port card on the MSI Expander card. When I boot into Win 10, none of my hard drives connected to the two M.2 Sata port card is showing up in Windows. Does anyone have any experience in making this type of setup to work. I've talked to MSI and tech support has no solution for this problem. Is there any differences in terms of only recognizing SSD drives only and not expansion cards? Thanks