Makers of Sophia the robot plan mass rollout amid pandemic

“Social robots like me can take care of the sick or elderly,” Sophia says as she conducts a tour of her lab in Hong Kong. “I can help communicate, give therapy and provide social stimulation, even in difficult situations.”
There was a post here at [H] back in 2018 called Will Smith Goes on a Date with Sophia, the AI Robot
well, now U can as well starting about the first 1/2 of 2021
She's already been given Citizenship in Saudi Arabia. I have
no doubts someone in Saudi has a harem of Sophia AI's
And I'll bet there's a whole lotta guys elsewhere that can't wait to wet their whistle with her
https://www.reuters.com/article/technologyNews/idUSKBN29U03X
