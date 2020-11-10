Make my own gaming server

D

drpcphil

n00b
Joined
Nov 7, 2020
Messages
6
I hope this is in the right thread if NOT please move .

I have a 2nd pc id like to make into a TFC server the one i play is has some real serious issues. What and how would i start and software is needed. Also id be on comcast not sure if i can do this thru them? i ger 200 plus and the uploads and about 5.3 mbps down thanks
 
