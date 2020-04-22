Make Money on this awesome Voodoo 5 5500 AGP!!!!

stinger608

stinger608

First, lets get the important stuff out of the way. :p

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/63394/to 418-0-0

Prefer PayPal non gift payment.



I've got a known working Voodoo 5 5500 AGP video card up for grabs. It has the original manual with it as well. Wish I had the original box but alas I don't.............Dang it. LOL

These are currently bring close to $600 on Ebay right now!!!

I know right, crazy how these cards have gone up in the last couple of years!!!!!

I don't currently have an Ebay account so anyone that does and wishes to make some quick bucks here is a way to do it.

Can't find it off hand, but I seen one that sold for $525 plus the seller charged shipping!



I'll do $250 shipped and insured via USPS Priority mail for this awesome card!

Must have good Heatware!!!

I'll have pictures up later today or tomorrow morning.
 
Lateralus

Lateralus

I think if it meant making that much money, I'd take 10-15 minutes to create an eBay account and list the card lol.

Cool opportunity and card, though! Good luck man!
 
