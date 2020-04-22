Make Money on this awesome Voodoo 5 5500 AGP!!!!

stinger608
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2009
- Messages
- 5,419
First, lets get the important stuff out of the way.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/63394/to 418-0-0
Prefer PayPal non gift payment.
I've got a known working Voodoo 5 5500 AGP video card up for grabs. It has the original manual with it as well. Wish I had the original box but alas I don't.............Dang it. LOL
These are currently bring close to $600 on Ebay right now!!!
I know right, crazy how these cards have gone up in the last couple of years!!!!!
I don't currently have an Ebay account so anyone that does and wishes to make some quick bucks here is a way to do it.
Can't find it off hand, but I seen one that sold for $525 plus the seller charged shipping!
I'll do $250 shipped and insured via USPS Priority mail for this awesome card!
Must have good Heatware!!!
I'll have pictures up later today or tomorrow morning.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/63394/to 418-0-0
Prefer PayPal non gift payment.
I've got a known working Voodoo 5 5500 AGP video card up for grabs. It has the original manual with it as well. Wish I had the original box but alas I don't.............Dang it. LOL
These are currently bring close to $600 on Ebay right now!!!
I know right, crazy how these cards have gone up in the last couple of years!!!!!
I don't currently have an Ebay account so anyone that does and wishes to make some quick bucks here is a way to do it.
Can't find it off hand, but I seen one that sold for $525 plus the seller charged shipping!
I'll do $250 shipped and insured via USPS Priority mail for this awesome card!
Must have good Heatware!!!
I'll have pictures up later today or tomorrow morning.