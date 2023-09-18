major security vulnerability in MSI Afterburner

d3athf1sh
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2015
- Messages
- 1,111
So i noticed the version of afterburner i had installed was no longer applying the voltage tweak to my card, so i installed the latest version which tripped my virus program (ESET nod32) so after a little digging found out there's a big security hole that's been used for ransomware attacks that was discovered all the way back in 2019 and has never been patched. here's some info:
Recent attacks attributed to this group involved a version of the MSI Afterburner RTCore64.sys driver, which is vulnerable to a privilege escalation and code execution flaw tracked as CVE-2019-16098.
full article and more info here:
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...es-legit-driver-to-disable-security-products/
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-16098
**and in case anyone was wondering, i guess it's nvidia that has some how disabled voltage control with their newer drivers because I updated my graphics driver for the first time in a probably a year or more to get better performance with Baldurs Gate 3 (which worked) and voltage control always worked before that.
