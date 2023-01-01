Major design flaw detected with AMD 7900 XTX vapor chamber cooler

I've been following the news of several 7900 XTX owners seeing GPU temps hitting 110c and it looks like der8auer found that there seems to be an issue with the vapor chamber cooler that's used on AMD and AIB cards. AMD has responded to the allegations with the following:

"We are aware that a limited number of users are experiencing unexpected thermal throttling on AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards (reference models made by AMD). Users experiencing unexpected thermal throttling of an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX should contact AMD Support(opens in new tab),"
Link: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-responds-to-rx-7900-xtx-hotspot-fiasco

Der8auer investigated the issue and found a potential problem with the vapor chamber.

I fast forwarded to the summary but I recommend you watch the entire video to review his investigation and conclusion.
 
I find it interesting that vertical mounted GPUs are completely fine, but if you mount it horizontally (the majority of users), it causes the 110c hotspot in some cards. That's a pretty major flaw.
 
