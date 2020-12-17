Major Computing Breakthrough: Copenhagen Researchers Can Now Achieve “Quantum Advantage”

erek
"Scalable integrated single-photon source
Photonic qubits are key enablers for quantum information processing deployable across a distributed quantum network. An on-demand and truly scalable source of indistinguishable single photons is the essential component enabling high-fidelity photonic quantum operations. A main challenge is to overcome noise and decoherence processes to reach the steep benchmarks on generation efficiency and photon indistinguishability required for scaling up the source. We report on the realization of a deterministic single-photon source featuring near-unity indistinguishability using a quantum dot in an “on-chip” planar nanophotonic waveguide circuit. The device produces long strings of >100 single photons without any observable decrease in the mutual indistinguishability between photons. A total generation rate of 122 million photons per second is achieved, corresponding to an on-chip source efficiency of 84%. These specifications of the single-photon source are benchmarked for boson sampling and found to enable scaling into the regime of quantum advantage."
https://scitechdaily.com/major-comp...esearchers-can-now-achieve-quantum-advantage/
"Tiny quantum computer solves real optimization problem" -- https://phys.org/news/2020-12-tiny-quantum-real-optimization-problem.html
