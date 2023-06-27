Maintaining Quadrant-Snapped Windows on 4K Display After Reconnecting to Remote VDI

Hello community,



I'm using a 43" 4K monitor at 100%/1:1 scaling and find the quadrant-snapping feature in Windows 10 to be incredibly useful for maximizing my screen real estate. However, I've been encountering an issue where, after my machine wakes from sleep, hibernation, or re-initializes the video adapter, all my quadrant-snapped windows revert to being left/right-half-snapped windows. This seems to be a behaviour Microsoft overlooked when they implemented native quadrant-snapping.



This issue isn't a problem on my laptop, as adjusting the default values for my power plan to prevent the video adapter from sleeping solves it. But when I use a remote virtual machine/VDI as my working desktop, this solution falls short. I have a stable 4Kp60 support on my VDI and no issues if I stay connected or lock the screen. However, if my internet connection disrupts and I get disconnected or if I disconnect intentionally and reconnect, my quadrant-snapped windows are changed to left/right-half-snapped.



So far, I've tried utilities like AeroSnap and WindowGrid but none of them solve the issue. Using DisplayFusion is not an option as it's not approved by my organization.



Does anyone have any suggestions for maintaining my quadrant-snapped windows in their original arrangement rather than converting them to left/right-half-snapped windows after a reconnection to VDI or a video adapter re-initialization? Any help would be greatly appreciated!



EDIT: Microsoft PowerToys FancyZones fixed my problem. It has the features to ensure and enforce memory of grid snapping of windows.