MainGear Pre Config. Thoughts?

harsaphes
Supreme [H]ardness
Hey guys, I really need a new PC and I honestly just dont feel like building one right now. I've had good luck with Maingear in the past and they
have a pretty nice Pre Configured rig.
Here are the specs....
AMD Ryzen 5900X with Epic 240 Supercooler
MSI B550 PRO-VDH WIFI
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Boosted to 32GB DDR4 Memory
Boosted to 1TB Intel 665p M.2 NVME
2TB HDD
750 Watt PSU
Microsoft Windows 10 Home OEM
RGB Lighting Kit
Thoughts?
$2700
