MainGear Pre Config. Thoughts?

Hey guys, I really need a new PC and I honestly just dont feel like building one right now. I've had good luck with Maingear in the past and they

have a pretty nice Pre Configured rig.



Here are the specs....

AMD Ryzen 5900X with Epic 240 Supercooler

MSI B550 PRO-VDH WIFI

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Boosted to 32GB DDR4 Memory

Boosted to 1TB Intel 665p M.2 NVME

2TB HDD

750 Watt PSU

Microsoft Windows 10 Home OEM

RGB Lighting Kit



Thoughts?



$2700